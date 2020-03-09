Missouri Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Winter said he was pleased to see the state moving to keep pace with neighboring states Illinois, Iowa and Arkansas when it comes to legalizing sports betting.
“Ever since the Supreme Court paved the way for sports betting in locations outside of Las Vegas it’s becoming more common,” Winter said. “About 20 states now have sports betting, and we’re having discussions in Missouri. We would like to see it happen so we’re still not seeing bets happening on the black market.”
While there are at least two related bills that have been voted out of House Committee, there is one in particular that the Gaming Association has thrown its support behind, Winter said.
“We’re supporting House Bill 2318,” Winter said of the bill that does not include a so-called “royalty” payment to sports leagues and does not mandate that official sports league data be used in placing all wagers.
Tax rates on the two proposed bills stand at an average under 8%, or considerably less than average 14 percent rates in Illinois and Arkansas.
Home to some of the lowest tax rates in the country at 6.75 percent, in the six-months since lawmakers in Iowa began allowing legal betting the state has seen $270 million in action and cashed in on at least $1.5 million in tax revenue.
“I think it would give consumers confidence to know if they wanted to bet on sport events they could do it in a safely regulated environment,” Winter added of the advantages he sees for the state from legalization. “And there would also be the tax revenue coming in as a result of that.”