(The Center Square) – Show Me State officials cannot show lawmakers and taxpayers how much of Missouri’s rich farmlands are owned by foreign agriculture corporations.
No knowing how much of the state’s most valuable resource is foreign-owned makes it difficult to impose restrictions on how much farmland multi-national operators can control in Missouri – an issue state lawmakers have been tussling with for more than a century.
With the April acquisition by Japan-based Zen-Noh Grain Corp. of 17 grain elevators along the Mississippi River in the background, two proposed 2021 bills seek to do both.
Senate Bill 243, filed by Sen. Doug Beck, D-Affton, would prohibit “any alien or foreign business from acquiring agricultural land in the state beginning August 28, 2021.”
SB 243 was heard before the Senate Agriculture, Food Production & Outdoor Resources Committee in its debut hearing on Monday.
House Bill 506, filed by Rep. Don Rone, R-New Madrid, would require county assessors track foreign farmland holdings and cap foreign ownership of farmland at no more than 1 percent of total agricultural acreage in each county.
HB 506 was heard Feb. 2 before the House Agriculture Policy Committee. It is not posted on the current chamber calendar.
In 1965, the Legislature allowed foreign individuals and companies to own land in Missouri, reversing a ban passed in 1895. That ban was reimposed in 1978 by state lawmakers and lifted again in 2013 when late-inserted language in an omnibus bill allowed up to 1 percent of the state's farmland to be owned by foreign entities.
Shortly after, Virginia-based Smithfield Foods was purchased by Chinese meat-processing conglomerate Shuanghui International Holdings (now WH Group) for $4.7 billion, with a $4 billion loan from the Chinese government, assuming ownership of 40,000 acres of Missouri hog farms.
Then-Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed the bill, but the Legislature overrode it.
In 2015, lawmakers eliminated a 2013 rule requiring prospective foreign buyers of Missouri farmland be approved by the state’s agriculture director, a change that essentially allows international corporations to be vetted as state subsidiaries.
Beck told the Senate Agriculture, Food Production & Outdoor Resources Committee Monday that foreign ownership of American farmland is a national security issue, especially when no one knows how much Missouri acreage is owned by foreign entities.
“Nobody knows exactly how many acres have been sold. There is no tracking. There is no enforcement,” Beck said.
And that is by design, said State Agriculture Department Legislative Liaison Emily LeRoy, claiming the 2015 tweak ensures. “There’s no way for us to catch what transactions are going through.”
SB 243, a replica of a 2020 House measure, would not apply retroactively to lands already foreign-owned and has the support of environmental groups, family farmers, local governments, the Missouri Rural Crisis Center and Missouri Farm Bureau, among others.
The Senate measure and Rone’s HB 506 are opposed by the Missouri Pork Association, Missouri Realtors Association and Missouri Land Title Association, among other corporate agriculture and real estate interests.
Among the most vocal lobbyists testifying against the bills are from Smithfield, which employs 3,000 across the state and is a valued Republican campaign donor, contributing $101,000 to 2020 Missouri GOP candidates, including $25,000 to the political action committee that supported Gov. Mike Parson, a Polk County cattle rancher.
Smithfield Foods lobbyist Jewell Patek said the Chinese-owned company provides jobs by meeting overseas demand for meat. “We produce a lot more than we eat, a lot more than we consume,” he said.
Land title companies said the bills will saddle them with costly administrative and potentially legal burdens.
“Think about every one of those transactions having to be submitted to the Department of Agriculture,” said Jim Durham of the Missouri Land Title Association.