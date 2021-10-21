(The Center Square) – Tributes and condolences from Missouri legislators on both sides of the aisle poured in for state Rep. Tom Hannegan, R-St. Charles, after he suffered a stroke and died on Wednesday. He was 51.
Hannegan represented the 65th district in northern St. Charles County, bordered by the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. He was elected to his first term in 2016. Outside of the legislature, he was publisher and editor-in-chief of Street Scape Magazine. He also was worked in Hannegan Real Estate & Construction, a family owned business.
He earned a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Science in Human Resources from Lindenwood University.
“Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of our colleague and beloved friend’s departure today,” House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, R-St. Charles, and Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres said in a statement. “Representative Hannegan was a strong person of conviction in these chambers, a truly wonderful person and a dedicated public servant who will be greatly missed. Tom will forever be remembered for his determination to serve those in need, as well as his great love for all people. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the many friends and family who loved Tom.”
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, praised Hannegan’s emphasis on relationships with the entire legislature.
“Tom was a kind and thoughtful person who cared about others and always put people before, politics,” Quade said in a statement. “His sudden passing is a great loss, but he leaves a great legacy as a champion for equality under the law for all Missourians.”
During the House Committee on Children and Families on Oct. 5, Hannegan sat next to Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, as they listened to testimony about children lost in Missouri’s foster care system.
“He was one of the most genuine and compassionate people I've ever known,” Dogan posted on social media. “He was a fighter for his district, for St. Charles, and for the LGBT community everywhere. Love you and miss you.”
Republican Sen. Bill Eigel, who also represents St. Charles County, praised Hannegan’s commitment to his constituents.
“He was a dedicated public servant who truly loved helping others,” Eigel said in a statement. “He was kind, thoughtful and always fought for what he believed in. Tom leaves behind a legacy of fighting for equality under the law. I am grateful that I had the incredible opportunity to represent St. Charles County alongside him.”
Since flags are currently flying at half-staff until Friday in tribute to former Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell, Republican Gov. Mike Parson posted on social media he is coordinating with Hannegan's family an appropriate time to lower flags in his memory.
"Tom leaves behind a strong legacy of public service and advocacy on behalf of all Missourians," Gov. Parson said on social media. "Teresa and I are praying for comfort and peace for Tom’s family and friends."