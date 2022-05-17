(The Center Square) – A bill to spend $2.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds is awaiting Republican Gov. Mike Parson's approval, but he announced on Monday a system to track expenditures.
A public website, moapra.mo.gov, was launched to provide an overview of how the state's ARPA funds will be spent. The website also provides information on how Missouri nonprofits, municipalities, businesses, communities and other organizations can apply for the state's ARPA funds.
"We want to use this historic funding to make responsible investments that best serve Missourians," Parson said in a statement. "This website provides a one-stop shop to see how these funds are being spent and also how to apply for funding. We owe it to the people of Missouri to be transparent in our spending efforts and ensure these funds are used in the most effective ways possible."
ARPA spending was created in House Bill 3020 and sent to the Senate on April 7. The Senate added to and approved the ARPA bill with little debate on May 5. It was one of 19 bills comprising the state budget passed by the House on May 6.
House Democrats criticized the process of voting on the bill without a thorough review in a budget conference committee.
"It's the people of Missouri that suffer from that lack of transparency, that lack of accountability, that lack of their Representatives knowing what we're even voting on," Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said on May 6. "It's not just about whether we got to have our say or what we got to know. The fact is the people I represent don't know what happened and we shouldn't be voting on something when nobody knows yet what was included."
The state previously began accepting applications for APRA grant programs for water, wastewater, stormwater and lead service line inventory. The remaining programs begin accepting applications on July 1.
Congress approved $1.9 trillion through ARPA in March 2021 to provide funding for states and local governments to mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. ARPA grants must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.