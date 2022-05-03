(The Center Square) – Hours before conference committee meetings were scheduled to complete Missouri's state budget on Tuesday, they were canceled as the Senate continued meeting.
Earlier Tuesday, the House suspended a procedural rule prohibiting committee meetings from taking place during a session.
"We do this every year," said House floor leader Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, when making his motion to suspend House Rule 22.
However, Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, implored the chamber to vote against suspending the rule.
"We do this every year and I oppose it every year and I oppose it for good reason," Merideth said. "I really wish folks would consider those reasons we are late in this process."
Merideth frequently criticized the lack of progress on the budget during the past few weeks. The Missouri Constitution requires the budget to be complete by Friday, one week before the end of the legislative session.
"There's no doubt we are running out of time and we have to move on getting the budget done," Merideth said. "That's not my fault and it's not the fault of the other members of the budget committee. But making it so we are going to miss important debates and important votes on bills and amendments in order to do our constitutional duty of working on the budget is not fair to us, to the 35,000 people we each represent, or to this body. Many of us on the budget committee and who will be on conference committees also play large roles on various bills that might come up here."
The House voted 98-44 to suspend the rule and adjourned until 2 p.m. When members reconvened, they met for less than an hour before adjourning until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
"We want to be engaged and involved on amendments that may come up on the floor," Merideth said before the vote. "We may have amendments ourselves that we want to bring up on the floor, debate and get passed into law just like everyone else. When we keep going with business on this floor while some of us have to do our constitutional duty of being in that committee and are forced to miss votes and debates, there is a reason we have this rule and it is a good reason. We should not make us miss our ability to do our job because some people delayed the process of getting this budget done sooner."
The Senate spent several hours Tuesday afternoon debating House Bill 1878, an 82-page bill modifying election provisions.
"The Senate isn't going to miss work over there," Merideth said. "I assure you that the Senate isn't going to keep going forward with business. When a Senator wants to be up there offering their amendments or offering their opinions on a bill, they're going to wait for them. Do our constituents deserve less than that? I don't think so."