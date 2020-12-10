(The Center Square) — The Missouri House of Representatives could convene next week to adopt a non-binding resolution seeking to overturn President Donald Trump’s presidential election defeat to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
A resolution, sponsored by Rep. Justin Hill, R-St. Charles, calls six states won by President-elect Biden on Nov. 3 to “conduct investigations into voter fraud and if they do not, we demand that Congress refuse to certify their electors.”
The measure, which is symbolic and carries no weight of law, was co-signed by 66 of the Missouri House’s 163 members.
House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, said Thursday he will assign Hill’s proposed resolution to a committee that will determine if the measure should be presented to the House in an extraordinary session as early as next week.
“We are the Show-Me State. Let us demand other states show Missouri that fraud did NOT change the outcome,” Hill wrote in a Dec. 9 letter to Haahr posted on his Twitter page.
The proposed resolution, which has not been posted on the House’s website, will say the Missouri House has “no confidence” in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin’s presidential election results.
The Senate nor Gov. Mike Parson are not required to act on House resolutions, which are generally symbolic statements more than directives for legislative actions.
Haahr, who did not sign Hill’s resolution, is term-limited and officially leaves office on Jan. 6 when the 2021 Legislature convenes. His House Speaker successor, House Majority Leader Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, did sign Hill’s letter.
Missouri's own 10 electors will meet Monday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City to cast their votes for the president and vice president. They are "bound by honor" to vote for the winners of the state's Nov. 3 popular vote, won easily by Trump, according to the Governor's Office.
Hill's proposed resolution follows Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s decision to join 17 Republican state attorneys general in signing onto Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme court to invalidate election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The push comes after U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s said the U.S. Justice Department found no evidence of voter fraud that would affect the outcome and the Trump campaign has lost at least 40 or 41 legal challenges in courts across the country.
“Our constituents have voiced concerns about the integrity of our national elections and they are demanding elections be secured by voter ID and paper ballots,” Hill writes in his letter. “In addition to adopting more election security for our state, the people of Missouri are asking us to hold other states accountable and expose the truth about the election.”
The resolution calls for election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to be invalidated and demands the legislatures in those states “call themselves into a special session to investigate the election results and, if needed, exercise their authority under Article 2 of the U.S. Constitution to elect new electors.”
In a post on Hill’s Twitter feed, state Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee's Summit, said his resolution demanding other states invalidate results and meet in special sessions to investigate themselves is obnoxious.
"Do you think we have the authority to do that? Do blue states have the ability to call us into special session?" Ingle asked.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, in a statement called the resolution “a ludicrous attempt to steal the presidential election for Donald Trump.”
“The attorney general and House Republicans have abandoned all pretense of support for and belief in democracy,” Quade said. “Their actions cannot be dismissed as mere partisan scheming and are dangerous to the integrity of our entire system of government. This is insanity on a fast track to dystopian nightmare.”