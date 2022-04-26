(The Center Square) – Asking Missouri voters to decide on adding a civil court fee to fund the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund raised concerns in a House committee.
House Joint Resolution 136, sponsored by Rep. Barry Hovis, R-Whitewater, would require voters to approve a constitutional amendment to permit a fee of $7 for any initial filing of any civil case in Missouri state courts. The fee would be sent to the State Treasurer and deposited into the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund.
The Sheriffs' Retirement Fund was defunded last year by a Missouri Supreme Court ruling.
Daven Fowler and Jerry Keller pleaded guilty after getting speeding tickets in 2017 in the Kansas City area. As they paid their fines, they noticed a $3 fee was added for the Missouri Sheriffs' Retirement System. The Missouri Legislature approved a $3 surcharge in 1984 on all civil actions and criminal cases filed in the courts, including violation of any county ordinance or any violation of criminal or traffic laws, including infractions, and ordered the funds payable to the Sheriffs' Retirement System.
The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously overturned the law, stating court costs used to enhance compensation paid to executive officials are not “reasonably related to the expense of the administration of justice” and violated the constitution.
“This placed the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund in an untenable position unless they find a new revenue source,” Hovis said.
The resolution’s fiscal note stated the six-year average of civil cases was approximately 320,000. At $7 per case, the Sheriff’s Retirement Fund would receive approximately $2.2 million per year.
“I’m just curious,” Rep. Michael O’Donnell, R-St. Louis, said during a House Pension Committee hearing on April 6. “Why are we going with this funding source? Clearly, they need the funding. But why can't we do something with the budget?”
Chuck Hatfield, an attorney for the Sheriff’s Retirement Fund, testified the organization reviewed funding sources.
“There are a lot of ways to do it,” Hatfield said. “You could impose some other tax or come up with the money somewhere else. This idea is to basically continue what’s been done in the past, which is to continue charging a fee on filings. We did move from criminal fillings to civil filings.”
Rep. Bill Owen, R-Springfield, suggested the Sheriffs' Retirement Fund could be added to another state retirement system, such as the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System, known as LAGERS.
“There’s always a lot of discussion – and this committee has probably had some – about what makes the most sense and how do we combine all of the investments,” Hatfield said. “We have a lot of different retirement systems for a whole bunch of reasons.”
Scott Walterbach of the Missouri Creditors Bar said the retirement system is a worthy cause, but testified against adding the fee.
“We think court fees should reflect the cost of administering justice and court functioning,” Walterback said. “And so really this is just our objection to including it as a court cost. We believe it's not good for business.”
The legislation has yet to be voted on during subsequent meetings by the Pension Committee.