(The Center Square) – Missouri House proposals to require two-thirds approval to adopt a constitutional amendment, restricting judges from rewriting ballot language and charging citizens a refundable $500 to file an initiative petition have been sent to the Senate or soon will.
House Joint Resolution 20, sponsored by Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, which would raise the bar to approve ballot measures to two-thirds, or 66.67 percent, rather than a simple majority, passed the chamber in a partisan vote Thursday and was transmitted to the Senate for first reading.
House Bill 850, sponsored by Rep. John Wiemann, R-O’Fallon, which would bar judges from rewriting ballot language for proposed constitutional or statutory changes written by the Legislature received preliminarily approved Wednesday night and set for final House votes.
HB 333, filed by Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, would require citizens pay $500 to file an initiative petition. The money would be refunded if the proposed initiative petition secures enough signatures to get on the ballot.
During Wednesday’s floor debate on HJR 20, which also requires initiative sponsors to gather signatures from 10 percent of voters in all eight Missouri congressional districts instead of 8 percent from six, Henderson said the state’s constitution should require an overwhelming majority to amend.
“If they get to 62 or 63 (percent) that’s not necessarily bad,” he said. “They may have to come back and educate the people more if they feel strong enough about it.”
The measure is similar to a proposal advancing in Florida and among bills being filed by Republicans in state legislatures nationwide tightening election and citizen-initiative laws and rules.
An amendment filed by Rep. Curtis Trent, R-Springfield, for the resolution to state that only citizens who are properly registered to vote may vote was successfully added to the measure.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said “only citizens can vote” amendment is a political ploy to garner support among voters unaware Missouri’s Constitution already states “only citizens can vote”
“All this amendment would do is put the question on the ballot and really confuse voters,” he said. “By offering them something that’s already true, that’s already in our constitution, that they certainly won’t want to vote against, in order to get them to vote for a bunch of other things that they might want to vote against.
If adopted by both chambers, HJR 20 would be presented to voters on the November 2022 ballot where it would only require a simple majority to pass.
Wiemann’s HB 850 would bar judges from rewriting ballot language for proposed constitutional amendments or statutory changes written by the Legislature.
Writing ballot language and legislation is the province of lawmakers, he said, and would stop judges from “legislating from the bench.”
“I think that we do a pretty good job of passing legislation,” Wiemann said. “I think people are smart enough to be able to read the ballot language that we put in there.”
Missouri Republicans have been in a lather since August when Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce tossed and rewrote the summary for November’s Amendment 3 which repealed key provisions of redistricting reforms passed by voters in 2018, including the elimination of a “nonpartisan state demographer” position.
The Missouri Court of Appeals also rejected the GOP lawmakers’ language and made additional edits before it appeared on the ballot.
Even after the revisions, Amendment 3, narrowly passed with 51 percent support.