(The Center Square) — Twenty-four cases of COVID-19 been confirmed in Missouri and one death has been linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
Public health officials have reported 24 confirmed cases in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
So far, 330 people have been tested by the state.
Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Wednesday invoking emergency powers to authorize state agencies to waive or suspend regulations and statutes that interfere with the state's response the pandemic.
The order enables doctors to more easily use telemedicine, extends the hours commercial drivers can operate to deliver supplies and removes hurdles to ease teacher shortages.
"As we continue to address the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri, this Executive Order will provide much needed flexibility for state resources to be more efficiently allocated," Parson said in a statement. "These are tangible and necessary steps we can take to ease any regulatory burdens that interfere with our ability to respond to COVID-19. We will continue using the tools we have available to provide solutions and protect the health and safety of Missourians during this time."