(The Center Square) – The Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) since February has awarded $104.9 million of the $323.7 million the state received in federal pandemic and stimulus rental and utility assistance this year.
The money is meant to help those who lost their jobs during state-mandated shutdowns to pay their landlords, many of whom are struggling because of eviction moratoriums put in place during the pandemic.
The one-third benchmark is important because the U.S. Department of Treasury in early October warned states and municipalities that have not allocated at least 30% of pandemic housing assistance money by Nov. 15 that they could see those unspent funds “recaptured” by the federal government.
According to the U.S. Treasury, Missouri’s State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program had only spent about 18% of the nearly $324 million it received in Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding provided in December’s adoption of the $900 billion Bipartisan-Bicameral Omnibus COVID Relief Deal.
But the pace of allocations is accelerating and should continue increasing as MHDC marketing and outreach encourage eligible Missourians to apply for the money, MHDC Community Initiatives Director Steve Whitson told the 10-member commission during a Thursday virtual meeting.
“The program is moving very well,” he said. “We’re pushing out more money every single week.”
Over the last 10 weeks, he said, MHDC has been issuing an average of $2.9 million a week in rental assistance, more than doubling its mid-May to mid-June average weekly distribution of between $1.1 million and $1.4 million.
For the week of Oct. 6-13, the latest data set available, MHDC said it distributed more than $6.5 million in rental and utility assistance – the biggest weekly ERAP outlay which has probably been exceeded in the preceding as-yet untabulated weeks.
The state’s SAFHR program allows low-income renters to apply for federal ERAP funds for up to 12 months of back rent and three months in future rent to pay landlords.
More than 13,166 Missourians have been awarded federal ERAP funds through SAFHR since MDHC began accepting applications in February.
Of those 13,166 approved requests, 9,843 were for unpaid back rent and 10,982 were for three months of upfront rental payments. Nearly 3,060 Missourians have paid late utility bills SAFHR, Whitson said. He attributed the surge to a decision to purchase multi-media advertising to foster awareness that assistance is available.
“We have been working very hard to market this program. We feel very positive about everything we’re doing,” he told the commission, adding that making people more aware of the assistance “equates to keeping people in their houses.”
MDHC has contracted with 30 nonprofits to do outreach, eviction prevention and conflict resolution, Whitson said.
SAFHR’s ERAP distribution got off to a sluggish pace after state lawmakers questioned its capacity to handle the program.
In January, MHDC Director Kip Stetzler assured lawmakers the commission wouldn’t need more than 2.5% of the ERAP allocation to administer the program.
MHDC could have earmarked up to 10% to cover the increased costs that handling $324 million in ERAP applications would have on an agency that previously managed about $3 million a year.
In September, Whitson told the commission that SAFHR is staffed by 60 application processors who are fielding about 500 calls and 200 emails a week.
Although all the money does not have to be spent until 2025, MHDC's goal is to distribute it all by 2024.
In addition to the $323.7 million MHDC received in ERAP assistance, seven Missouri municipalities and counties also received $84.2 million in direct ERAP allocations and have collectively spent 74% of those dollars.
The Kansas City Housing & Community Development Department (KCHCD) Thursday announced it had distributed100% of the $14.8 million in ERAP) ”round one” funding to nearly 3,100 households, who received an average of $4,400 in financial assistance.