On March 18, 2020, Gov. Mike Parson (R) released an official statement postponing all Missouri municipal elections until June 2, 2020, amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. These elections were originally scheduled to take place on April 7, 2020.
The following Missouri school boards within Ballotpedia’s coverage scope were impacted by this change:
- Center School District
- Grandview C-4 School District
- Hickman Mills C-1 School District
- Liberty Public Schools
- North Kansas City Schools
- Park Hill School District
- Platte County R-III School District
- Raytown C-2 School District
- St. Joseph School District
Prior to Gov. Parson’s statement, five of these school districts – Grandview C-4, Liberty, Park Hill, Platte County R-III, and Raytown C-2 – had cancelled their school board elections because the number of qualified candidates who filed to appear on the ballot was equal to the number of seats up for election.