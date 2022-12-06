(The Center Square) – As Missouri legislators begin planning next year’s budget, Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced they’ll have $13.2 billion in revenue, an increase of approximately $100 million.
The annual revenue estimate is used by Parson and legislative leaders to create and balance the state’s budget, which must be approved by the legislature in May. The revenue estimate for this fiscal year, which started July 1, assumes a 1.4% increase to $13.1 billion.
The announcement of the consensus revenue estimated comes one day after State Budget Director Dan Haug announced Missouri’s year-to-date net general revenue collections increased 14.5% compared to last year. The amount increased from $4.5 billion in November 2021 to $5.15 billion this year.
Haug reported individual income tax collection increased 13.5% during the first five months of the fiscal year, from $3.22 billion to $3.66 billion. Corporate income tax collections increased 22.2% for the year, from $258 million to $315.4 million. Sales and use tax collections increased 6.9% during this fiscal year, from $1.18 billion in 2021 to $1.26 billion this year.
"In the coming fiscal year, state revenues are expected to grow once again, even after passing the largest state income tax in history and returning some of Missourians' hard-earned dollars back to them,” Parson said in a statement announcing the revenue amount the legislators will use to develop the fiscal year 2024 budget, beginning July 1, 2023. “This shows that we can continue historic investments in education, infrastructure, mental health services, and public safety just as we have done. We've set a new standard in this state, and we aren't done. We will continue to do more and do better in this year's budget proposal."
When the 2022 fiscal year ended on June 30, the general revenue collections had increased 14.6% compared to the previous fiscal year.
Due to the influx of federal pandemic money allocated through the legislature, this year’s budget ballooned to $49 billion.
“I am pleased to once again put forward a conservative revenue estimate to which the House, Senate, and Governor have agreed," House Budget Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, said in a statement.