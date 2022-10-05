(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill reducing Missouri's income tax on Wednesday and said it was fair, fiscally responsible and helps all workers.
"You're being fair to everybody – everybody who's drawing a paycheck," Parson told reporters in his office at the capitol. "If you draw more, you're going to pay more (taxes). It depends on how you look at that. Is the number going to be larger because you make more money? Yes. But the percentage is the same."
Parson called a special legislative session in August with two objectives: cut state income taxes and extend sunset clauses for agriculture tax credits. The state income tax will decrease from 5.3% to 4.9% and could drop as low as 4.5% if state revenues remain at high levels. Parson estimated taxpayers would keep $760 million. Missouri had a $4.9 billion surplus when it ended fiscal year 2021 on June 30. The $40 million agriculture bill extends tax credits for six years.
"There are some who would like you to believe tax cuts are a bad thing, that money in your pocket is a bad thing," Parson said. "They think that since we already have your money, we should spend it. … As your governor, as a conservative, and more importantly as a responsible and common-sense Missourian, this administration is not going to spend your money just because we can."
Parson acknowledged it was difficult to veto the agriculture bill passed in May by the legislature, but he believed the two-year sunset on the tax credits was too short.
"It was very difficult coming in here and explaining to people I've worked with my entire career that I'm going to veto this bill," Parson said. "They were saying something was better than nothing. … The bottom line is we had to fix it or it would be a problem down the road."
Democrats criticized the special session as chaotic.
"From the outset this was quite a mess, not unlike special sessions Governor Parson has called in the past," House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said. "He just decided to do it without talking to anyone."
Parson admitted to execution errors in explaining his ideas.
"As governor, I also realize sometimes I need to do a better job," Parson said. "I need to be a better communicator. I need to work with those frontline Representatives and Senators and put a little more effort to communicate with them. I have to make sure they understand exactly what our proposal is."
Democrats criticized cutting taxes when wages of state workers aren't competitive with the private sector, resulting in job vacancies in the state's social service agencies. Even though state workers received raises this year, Parson said another wage increase and addressing staff shortages will be priorities next year.
"What I don't want to do is put raises on the table and then three years from now have to take them back," Parson said. "We've got to compete with the private market. We've got to fill positions just like everybody else. And when you look at some of our agencies where we're down employees and caseloads are pretty high… we have to do better."