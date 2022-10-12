(The Center Square) – The Missouri Technology Corporation will receive $95 million as part of $1 billion in funding from the federal State Small Business Credit Initiative.
The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Missouri and 10 other states would receive funds. It brings the total funding from Treasury to $4.8 billion in SSBCI funds for 31 states.
SSBCI started in 2010 as a source of capital for small businesses and entrepreneurs. This round of funding is intended for traditionally underserved communities as they emerge from the pandemic. The funding is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act and is the only program to be used for state-sponsored venture capital activities. SSBCI investment programs require a ratio of 10 dollars of private capital investment for every dollar of federal funding invested.
“This is an historic investment in entrepreneurship, small business growth, and innovation through the American Rescue Plan that will help reduce barriers to capital access for traditionally underserved communities,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said in a statement. “I’m excited to see how these SSBCI funds will promote equitable economic growth across the country.”
The Missouri Technology Corporation will allocate the money toward its IDEA (Innovation, Development and Entrepreneurship Advancement) Fund, a state-sponsored, co-investment venture capital initiative. Its 2021 annual report stated the organization invested $44 million into 135 new Missouri-based companies focused on high-growth technology during the last 10 years. The companies then raised more than $1 billion in additional private capital.
The organization received $24 million through SSBCI in 2011 and invested in 80 Missouri-based companies. Those companies raised more than $760 million in additional private capital investment and created more than 500 new jobs.
“SSBCI funding will have a positive impact on economic development statewide,” Maggie Kost, acting director of the Department of Economic Development, said in a statement. “Startups and entrepreneurs are vital to the long-term success of our economy. We’re grateful for this significant investment that will expand support for emerging businesses and create greater opportunities for Missourians.”
Almost $40 million of the $95 million allocation must support socially and economically disadvantaged businesses. The Missouri Technology Corporation published three requests for proposals to identify partners and launch SSBCI-funded programs by early 2023.
Missouri Technology Corporation is a public-private partnership created by the legislature to promote entrepreneurship and foster the growth of new and emerging high-tech companies. Its annual report lists five focus areas: animal health, applied engineering, biomedical science, defense and homeland security and plant science.
“(We have) a strong track record of leveraging investments to generate economic impact and financial returns that expand entrepreneurial capacity in the state,” Jack Scatizzi, Executive Director of the Missouri Technology Corporation, said in a statement. “We’re excited to identify new partners to launch programs that provide financial support” to socially and economically disadvantaged businesses.