(The Center Square) – Missouri will receive approximately $3 million in federal funds for community engagement, research and a five-year plan to improve broadband internet throughout the state.
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration provided the funds through two programs. The State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program awarded $827,338, and its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Planning Grant Program provided $2.15 million.
Missouri’s Department of Economic Development submitted applications for both programs and received notice of approval in early December. DED’s Office of Broadband Development will use the funds for planning to create future programs. The planning includes creation of a five-year action plan to establish strategies and a plan for achieving digital equity throughout the state. The Office of Broadband works with the University of Missouri System and regional planning commissions to get public feedback for both plans.
“We’ve seen firsthand the importance of quality internet, whether for work, education, or healthcare,” BJ Tanksley, director of the Office of Broadband, said in a statement announcing the grants. “Missouri has a big need for better access, but with these funds and public participation, we’re well on our way to help close the digital divide.”
Tanksley’s staff held public meetings with each of the state’s 19 regional planning commissions to get feedback and identify broadband challenges and barriers.
“Broadband is a critical need for businesses and communities in today’s economy,” Maggie Kost, acting director of DED, said in a statement. “This funding will greatly enhance our planning for efforts to connect all Missourians.”
“Connecting All Missourians,” a statewide listening tour held this fall, provided insights from both rural and urban areas. The Office of Broadband plans to continue gathering input from stakeholders in education, government, advocacy, communities, businesses and housing. The state will use plans developed with the funding to apply for additional funding from federal programs.
“Our commitment to strengthen Missouri’s infrastructure includes broadband expansion, which is a critical need for rural and urban areas alike,” Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. “Whether for farmers, small business owners, or students, internet access is a must for Missourians. We look forward to putting NTIA funds to good use as we make transformational investments in our state’s future.”
Missouri will spend more than $265 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2023 and 2024 to fund its multi-round Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program. Another $20 million in ARPA funds will be dedicated to a state cell tower grant program.