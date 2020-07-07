(The Center Square) – The state of Missouri saw its economic activity drop significantly in the first quarter of 2020.
Missouri’s gross domestic product, or GDP, dropped by 4.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019, according to data released Tuesday by the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.
No state was immune from the national economic slowdown seen in conjunction with the March shutdowns. Nebraska had the smallest GDP drop at 1.3 percent. New York and Nevada tied for the largest GDP decline at 8.2 percent.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide "Stay Home Missouri" order effective April 6, after the close of the first quarter. The state began a phased reopening in May.
“Accommodation and food services; finance and insurance; healthcare and social assistance; and arts, entertainment, and recreation were the leading contributors to the decrease in real GDP nationally,” the Bureau of Economic Analysis said in a news release accompanying Tuesday’s numbers. “Accommodation and food services was the leading contributor to the decrease in Nevada. Finance and insurance was the leading contributor to the decrease in New York.”
The finance and insurance sector was one of the hardest hit in the BEA’s report, dropping 9 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first of 2020.