(The Center Square) – The growing season and harvest is over, but a drought in Missouri continues to adversely affect farmers, according to the state’s Drought Assessment Committee.
During its meeting on Tuesday, representatives from the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service provided updates on conditions throughout the state. The committee was formed in July when Republican Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order declaring a drought alert for 53 counties in southern and central Missouri. In November, Parson extended the drought alert until March 1, 2023, as 87% of the state reported abnormally dry conditions.
“It will take a lot of precipitation to help Missouri recover from the current water deficit,” Parson said in a statement announcing the extension. “Water for livestock is just as important in the winter as it is the summer, and we want to ensure resources are available to our farmers and ranchers that may need them. Additionally, with navigational challenges forming on Missouri's rivers affecting barge traffic, extending our Executive Order is necessary to support continued mitigation efforts.”
Even though the state experienced heavy rain on Tuesday, Chris Klenklen, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture, said farmers are concerned with river levels.
“Actually, some farmers might even be complaining about having to feed hay (to livestock) in the mud,” Klenklen said. “But after the summer they’ve had, I think they’ll take that right now. But their biggest concern is getting fertilizer upstream and getting grain moved out this winter. So, we’re probably going to be paying more and closer attention to the navigation team right now than what’s going on at the farms.”
Mark Fuchs, senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said conditions are improving throughout the state and Tuesday’s heavy rains should continue to make conditions favorable. However, Cheryl Ball of the Department of Transportation, reporting for the Commercial Navigation Impact Team, said low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to cause problems for barge traffic.
“Average prices are running about 85% higher this year than they have in the past,” Ball said of the cost of shipping by barge. “Prices are starting to come down, but they’re substantially higher. And this affects trying to move grain out this winter. We’re going to see higher prices for transportation, which cuts into the already minimal profit margins of farmers. So, we’re going to see impacts on the farm.”
Ball said low-water problems will send farm freight from barges to congested railways and roads throughout the state. She said the Army Corps of Engineers has three dredging operations on the Mississippi River to deepen waterways for barges, but some areas can’t be dredged due to rock on the river bottom.
Michael Weller of the Department of Natural Resources presented a draft of the Missouri Drought Mitigation and Response Plan. It will be available for public comment when completed next year and updates the 2002 document.