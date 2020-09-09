(The Center Square) — Patrick Ishmael said the government is doing the only thing it can do in extending maximum food stamp benefits for Missouri residents on a month-to-month basis as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“These are unusual times with everything caused by the pandemic and I think it’s important that we make sure people are able to get all the things that are necessary for them,” said Ishmael, director of government accountability at the Show-Me Institute. “I too think it’s important that we protect our most vulnerable in the middle of a crisis.”
Not long after receiving approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Nutrition Service (FNS), the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) announced plans for the extension, paving the way for households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to automatically be entitled to the maximum based on size of household.
Currently nearly 373,000 Missouri households receive benefits, which are estimated to help feed more than double (777,000) that many people. Since the pandemic hit earlier this year, the number of households on food stamps in Missouri has spiked by nearly 50%.
While Ishmael said he feels the government is now doing the responsible thing by offering more assistance, he said he worries about the economy’s long-term future and how things should best return to normalcy.
“Once this has passed, you have to be concerned with folks being able to completely transition back into a more normal economy where the private sector is thriving instead of where we’re forced to aide people with public benefits,” he said. “For sure, the government has a role to serve as a backdrop for people in times like these but the objective has to be to get everyone back on their feet and moving forward even as we understand that some people may take longer and need more help than others.”