(The Center Square) – Manufacturing is responsible for 12% of Missouri’s Gross Domestic Product with nearly 6,700 manufacturing companies employing 280,000 state residents who earn an average annual salary of $72,836.
Missouri’s $40.5 billion manufacturing industry has been a bedrock in the state’s economy for decades, providing a stable job market and delivering direct and in-direct economic impacts across the state.
But, Show Me State manufacturers were unable to dodge the persistent pandemic-induced disruptions that have hampered supply chains across the nation and the globe since COVID-19 emerged in the spring of 2020.
According to an April-June McKinsey Global Survey poll of 60 senior supply-chain executives from across the nation, 73% encountered a shortage of suppliers – not just supplies – and 75% faced production/distribution shortfalls during the 2020 height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To incorporate lessons learned in addressing supply chain deficiencies exposed by the pandemic, Washington, D.C.-based National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) has launched a Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) program that features state-by-state online manufacturer and supplier databases with “connectivity platforms” that allow those with demands to speak directly with those with supplies.
More than 140,000 manufacturers have signed onto the MEP nationwide including, since September, Missouri factory operators after NIST affiliate, Missouri Enterprise, launched its CONNEX Missouri online manufacturer database and connectivity platform “designed to strengthen the local and domestic manufacturing supply chains.”
“Our mission is to support Missouri manufacturers in every way we can, and CONNEX Missouri is a great resource to help our manufacturers become stronger and grow. We feel fortunate we were able to bring them this important tool,” Enterprise Missouri President/CEO Dusty Cruise said.
CONNEX Missouri is a cloud-based software platform with a searchable database that allows manufacturers, suppliers and buyers to post and respond to needs, visualize supply chain risk, search for qualified manufacturers and discover new business opportunities.
CONNEX Missouri is a “no-cost resource for Missouri manufacturers” designed to “let manufacturers connect with each other, find local and domestic suppliers, explore production capabilities, and manage their supply chain,” Enterprise Missouri said. “The system also has tools to help manufacturers identify single supplier risks and find opportunities for diversification in their supply chain.”
Cruise called it a “powerful tool” for manufacturers large and small anywhere across the state.
“You control the details in your listing so companies that need you can find you – it’s like free advertising in the best manufacturing directory out there,” he said. “And you can use it to find partners and suppliers with the capabilities you need, and you can connect and forge business relationships that make your company stronger.”
CONNEX Missouri also has “advanced tools to help you manage your supply chain, identify risks, find alternative suppliers, and make your supply chain better,” Cruise said. “If you’re a Missouri manufacturer, just look us up at missourienterprise.org, reach out to us, and we’ll get you your login — at no cost to you.”
Among Enterprise Missouri’s partners in CONNEX Missouri is the Associated Industries of Missouri (AIM).
“The disruptions to the supply chain during the pandemic made it perfectly clear to everyone how important it is to bring home as much of the supply chain as possible and source what we need locally and domestically whenever we can,” said AIM President/CEO, Ray McCarty said. “Every Missouri manufacturer should reach out to Missouri Enterprise right now and be a part of the CONNEX Missouri program. It was built for them to help them grow and be stronger, and they should take advantage of it.”