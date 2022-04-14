(The Center Square) – Missouri American Water Company’s Jefferson City plant will receive $11.2 million in financial assistance from the state to upgrade its water treatment plant.
The funds will come from the state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan. The funding is estimated to save the utility’s ratepayers approximately $2.1 million in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.
“Grants and low-interest loans through the State Revolving Fund help Missouri communities with water and wastewater treatment system improvements that they might not have been able to undertake otherwise,” Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), said in a statement announcing the financial assistance.
The project’s total cost will be $11,248,137. Plans include the replacement of a below-grade well and the addition of a high-service pumping facility to a new water line connected to the distribution system. A new generator and electrical system upgrades also are planned.
“From small towns to large cities, one thing every community has in common is the need for systems that provide clean, abundant water,” Republican Gov. Mike Parson said in the announcement. “We make it a priority to help Missouri communities plan and fund water treatment system improvements that will continue providing the water they need to grow and thrive.”
DNR’s financial assistance center helps communities plan, finance and build water infrastructure projects. Financial assistance is provided to applicants for improvements to drinking water and wastewater infrastructure and other water quality improvements.
Congress established the State Revolving Funds program in 1996 to help states provide low-cost financing for water infrastructure projects. Funding increased for State Revolving Funds last year when Congress passed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The legislation provided $55 billion to states for water infrastructure and eliminate lead service pipes.
Missouri will receive approximately $237 million from the federal legislation during fiscal year 2022.
In addition to water and wastewater projects, it will assist in treating emerging contaminants in water and lead service line replacements. Funds will be offered as low-interest loans, along with additional grants or principal forgiveness.