(The Center Square) – Each of Missouri’s public school districts and charter schools will be eligible for an average of $3.2 million from the federal government's American Rescue Plan.
Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced last week its priorities for the distribution of $1.7 billion to school districts throughout the state.
“As we look to the future, it’s clear that Missouri schools face several key issues we must address,” Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said in a statement with the release of its 55-page application to the United States Department of Education on June 17. “DESE will use the unprecedented opportunity … to partner with others to invest in the educator workforce, to commit resources to rigorous learning acceleration, and to address the digital divide.”
The median amount available to school districts will be $1.3 million. For example, the Palmyra R-I School District in a rural part of northeast Missouri would be eligible for approximately $1.3 million, an average of $1,160 per each of its 1,123 students. Funds will be distributed through 2024.
This is the third and largest round of federal funding under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) program. Last year, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act created ESSER to provide immediate education funds when pandemic restrictions closed schools. It provided $192 million to Missouri’s school districts, including $12.7 million to non-public schools.
Two more ESSER levels were created this year, providing additional funds for DESE to use and distribute to districts:
- ESSER II (in the 2021 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations): $784 million (The legislature authorized DESE to spend $522 million in fiscal year 2021 and the remaining $262 million in 2022.)
- ESSER III (in the 2021 American Rescue Plan): $1.96 billion
Susan Pendergrass, director of research and education policy at the Show-Me Institute, knows schools across the nation are attempting to solve a multitude of problems as education recovers from the pandemic. However, the amount of money available might also create more problems.
"My biggest concern is the amount of money," Pendergrass said. "It's a lot of money to come in without a solid plan for what to do with it. There should be some sort of oversight to make sure we don't look back in three to five years and wonder where the money went. There also might be situations where funds might have to be repaid."
Pendergrass analyzed each school district's allocation of possible ESSER funds. One small district in a rural area, Middle Grove in central Missouri, could receive $1.4 million, averaging out to $56,524 per each of its 26 students. She noted some districts received ESSER I and II funds, but the money hasn't been spent. She also said many districts might not be prepared to request a proper allocation, spend it appropriately and provide accurate accounting.
"I think a lot of districts are worried about being outside the rules, so they're sort of just letting the money sit there," Pendergrass said. "Then, they're going to get this huge amount from ARP – triple the earlier amount – and I don't think they know what they're going to do with it."
The U.S. Department of Education required states to report on the effectiveness of previously funded pandemic programs as part of the request for ESSER III funds. DESE credited its collaboration with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for in shipping 236,520 COVID-19 test kits and 8.6 million masks to schools.
The report said all Missouri school districts were open by Sept. 13, 2020, more than 89% offered onsite options, and 25% were fully remote at the pandemic's peak. When the 2020-2021 school year ended, 99.5% of districts offered onsite learning. Missouri had the sixth-lowest proportion of remote learners, the eighth-lowest proportion of hybrid learners – onsite and online – and the fifth-highest number of in-person learners, according to rankings by the American Enterprise Institute.
DESE reported a 3.2% decline in enrollment during 2020-2021 school year compared to the prior three-year average of 1%. The report predicts many students who were not enrolled previously will enroll for the coming year and “many with a significant amount of lost instructional time.”
Once the U.S. Department of Education approves DESE’s application, the state will accept requests for funding from school districts to address five groups most impacted by the pandemic:
- children from low-income families,
- elementary students,
- children with disabilities,
- high school students,
- children and youth experiencing homelessness.
The five groups were identified through a statewide survey of school districts. DESE reported significant groups of students must be re-engaged in school. DESE expects to conduct ongoing research and analysis on the effects of disengagement on academic performance and the social wellness of students who haven’t been consistently engaged or enrolled.
Respondents to the DESE survey stated a strong need for improved access to broadband, tutoring and instructional materials. They also requested a tool or resource to gauge the social, emotional and mental health needs of students, along with better access to mental health professionals.
The federal program requires 20% of funds (about $352 million) be allocated by districts to address lost instructional time, including student academic needs and both student and staff social, emotional and mental health needs. The remaining $1.4 billion will be for “other allowable uses.”
DESE also reported on money distributed through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund. Approximately $3 billion from the CARES Act was awarded to the nation’s governor’s offices based on 60% of a state’s relative population of those age 5 through 24. DESE allocated GEER funds of $14 million for Digital Divide grants and $15 million in transportation grants.
DESE identified three focus areas for allocating its ESSER II and III funds – improving the educator workforce, accelerate learning and reducing the digital divide among districts and students. Planned ESSER II projects include:
- Digital Divide grants: $30 million
- Teacher recruitment and retention grants: $21.4 million
- New longitudinal data system for DESE: $4.3 million
- Redesign DESE student learning assessment system: $15 million
- Administration: $3.5 million
- Reading and math specialists in regional professional development centers: $4.6 million
- Safety and security for state-operated schools: $2 million
- Student recovery and re-engagement: $4.8 million
- Leadership development for school principals: $1.5 million
DESE’s portion of the ESSER III funds – approximately $196 million – will be allocated to the following areas:
- Lost instructional time: $98 million
- Afterschool programs: $19.6 million
- Summer school: $19.6 million
- Emerging needs: $49 million
- Administration: $9.8 million
“As we look to the future, it’s clear that Missouri schools face several key issues we must address,” Vandeven said. “DESE will use the unprecedented opportunity presented by ESSER III to partner with others to invest in the educator workforce, to commit resources to rigorous learning acceleration, and to address the digital divide.”