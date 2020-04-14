(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday that Missouri will get a $61.7 million grant as part of the federal CARES Act passed to help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These funds will provide a needed boost to rural transit systems in Missouri, as many have reduced service due to the COVID-19 crisis," Parson said in a statement.
The CARES Act included $25 billion in transit funding. The Missouri Department of Transportation will use the $61.7 million grant to cover operating expenses and capital costs for 30 Missouri rural agencies, including the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority; the nonprofit OATS Inc., which operates in 87 Missouri counties; the City of Excelsior Springs; and the New Bourbon Regional Port Authority Ferry Boat Operator, according to a news release from the governor's office.
"MoDOT will work closely with rural public transit providers to implement this critical funding," MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said in a statement. "The grant application clearly painted a picture of Missouri’s rural transit challenges as a result of the coronavirus, and we are grateful to receive this vital aid."