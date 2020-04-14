FILE - Gov. Mike Parson, budget

Gov. Mike Parson speaks at a briefing on Friday.

 Courtesy of the Office of Missouri Governor

(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday that Missouri will get a $61.7 million grant as part of the federal CARES Act passed to help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These funds will provide a needed boost to rural transit systems in Missouri, as many have reduced service due to the COVID-19 crisis," Parson said in a statement.

The CARES Act included $25 billion in transit funding. The Missouri Department of Transportation will use the $61.7 million grant to cover operating expenses and capital costs for 30 Missouri rural agencies, including the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority; the nonprofit OATS Inc., which operates in 87 Missouri counties; the City of Excelsior Springs; and the New Bourbon Regional Port Authority Ferry Boat Operator, according to a news release from the governor's office.

"MoDOT will work closely with rural public transit providers to implement this critical funding," MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said in a statement. "The grant application clearly painted a picture of Missouri’s rural transit challenges as a result of the coronavirus, and we are grateful to receive this vital aid."

Regional Editor

Brett Rowland has worked as a reporter in newsrooms in Illinois and Wisconsin. He most recently served as news editor of the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He previously held the same position at the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb.