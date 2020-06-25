(The Center Square) – The state of Missouri has launched the Economic Recovery Dashboard as a tool to monitor the state’s recovery from the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents can now go to showmestrong.mo.gov/dashboard to view and analyze data collected over roughly the first half of this year.
The website "tracks metrics across multiple categories" that impact businesses, communities and individuals, according to a Missouri Department of Economic Development news release. The news release highlighted data it described as early indicators of a recovery, the categories include employment, businesses, consumers, social impact and community finance.
Thus far, unemployment claims have fallen from a peak of 440,234 to 350,490, but at one of the state’s lowest points this spring (on April 12), Missourians employed hourly in small businesses worked roughly only half of the hours they worked during the first month of the year.
However, by the end of last month, hours worked numbers ticked up to around 77% and small businesses showing growth in revenue had tripled from the month of April to 15%.
With the state now poised for a full reopening, job postings in the areas of leisure and hospitality, two of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic, were 18 percent higher the week ending June 5 than they had been at the start of 2020.
With the number of job postings having tumbled by 64% by early April, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline noted that the number of calls to the hotline peaked to an average of roughly 2,350 during the months of March and April.
In addition, the News Tribune reported food banks across the state have experienced significant increases in demand year-over-year as the coronavirus pandemic continues.