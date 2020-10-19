(The Center Square) — According to the U.S Census Bureau, one-third of Missouri households had not self-reported to the 2020 Census as it entered its final week.
With the census concluding 11:59 p.m. Thursday Hawaii Standard Time, which was 5 a.m. Friday in Missouri, it appears the state could see a significant – and costly – undercount.
According to the Census Bureau, for each uncounted Missourian in the 2010 census, including an estimated 5 million children, the state “lost” approximately $1,272 in annual federal funding — more than $20 billion in “lost” federal allocations over the decade.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates 81.1 percent of Missourians self-reported during the 2010 census. Earlier this week, the bureau estimated 66 percent of households across the state had self-reported.
If that pattern holds true when 2020 Census is published on Dec. 31, Missouri could “lose” at least $25 billion in federal funding because of uncounted residents.
Although census workers typically canvass neighborhoods to boost participation, the COVID-19 pandemic imposed challenges in many areas on door-knocking, meaning self-reporting would constitute an even greater component of participation in the 2020 decennial headcount.
In addition to the pandemic, politically-driven confusion also marred the 2020 census, which was scheduled to begin April 1 and end Aug. 15. In March, citing the pandemic, the census end date was pushed back to Oct. 31.
In August, the bureau announced it would no longer solicit responses by mail, online or in person on Sept. 30, arguing it was necessary if to meet the Dec. 31 deadline.
As a result of court rulings, however, the Census Bureau pushed the deadline back to Oct. 15.
According to the 2010 census, Missouri’s population was 5.989 million, the 18th largest in the nation. In 2018, the Census Bureau estimated the state’s population at 6.126 million, a growth rate of 2.3 percent, 34th in the country.
Federal funding for a wide range of programs, including schools and Medicaid/Medicare, is distributed to states and local governments on census-based formulas. The census also is used to draw, or redesign, congressional and state legislative districts based on population shifts.
Virginia-based Election Data Services, which specializes in redistricting and election administration, projects regardless of the census count, Missouri will retain its eight congressional seats and eight electoral college seats.
The state allocated $501,650 to the Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee, which Gov. Mike Parson created in December 2018, to coordinate with U.S. Census Bureau officials and with local groups that spearheaded the headcount. Earlier this week, many were mounting last-ditch efforts to reach hard-to-count populations.
The regional plan for the Kansas City metropolitan area, spanning Kansas and Missouri, estimates the 2010 1-percent undercount cost the region more than $48 million a year. A similar 2020 undercount would cost Cass County, Mo., $2.1 million in funding for 16 federal programs a year, it states.
This week, census workers reported being refused entry into multi-family buildings non Kansas City, Mo., even after the city council passed an ordinance making it illegal to do so.
At a loss of $1,272 for each uncounted person, officials estimated an apartment complex with 50 uncounted units could cost the state $63,600 per year and more than more than $600,000 over a decade.
While only 53 percent of households in the city of St. Louis had self-reported earlier this month, 76 percent had done so in St. Louis County.