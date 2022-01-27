(The Center Square) – Retail service stations will receive millions in tax credits for selling higher ethanol-blend gasoline under a bill in the Missouri legislature.
HB1695, sponsored by Rep. Kurtis Gregory, R-Marshall, creates an incentive of 5 cents per gallon for service stations to sell gasoline containing at least 15% ethanol—E15. Currently, all gasoline sold in Missouri must contain 10% ethanol.
Ron Leone, executive director of the Missouri Petroleum & Convenience Association, stated his members would support the legislation if a few definitions and some language were clarified in the bill.
“For decades, my association has been against motor-fuel mandates,” Leone testified. “We have fought those tooth and nail over the years. This year, we were excited that some of the mandate proponents were shifting to incentives.”
The bill requires the fuel to be dispensed through metered pumps at a service station. Leone testified the bill should include distributors with tank trucks to deliver E15 to farms or construction sites to fill up tanks and equipment.
“That is the end user, but that’s not happening at a service station,” Leone said. “Those folks want to be able to take advantage of the credit as well.”
The bill would become effective Jan. 1, 2023, and sunsets on Dec. 31, 2028, unless reauthorized by the legislature. The tax credit would be taken against the retail dealer’s state income tax liability. Tax credits can’t be transferred, sold or assigned under the legislation. If the tax credit exceeds the taxpayer’s state tax liability, the difference isn’t refundable but can be carried forward to any of five subsequent tax years. The tax credit will be capped at $5 million.
Gregory, who served on the Missouri Corn Growers Association board of directors before getting elected to the House, testified eliminating 5% of the oil in gasoline is better for the environment. He said the amount reduces the United States’ dependency on foreign oil and replaces it with a Missouri agriculture product.
Steve Murphy, president of the Missouri Renewable Fuels Association, testified the Iowa legislature is considering a 9-cent per gallon ethanol incentive and Minnesota lawmakers are proposing E15 as the state’s standard fuel.
“This is a very popular issue right now in in the Midwest where corn is a predominant business and it drives a lot of economic activity,” Murphy said. “E15 obviously has a rural benefit, but there’s a lot of incentives for urban areas because of the (lower) emissions.”
Committee member Rep. Kent Haden, R-Mexico, stated the possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia and other foreign diplomacy challenges are making ethanol production a national defense issue in addition to an environmental concern.
“I think we need to think about being energy self-sufficient and be prepared to give energy to a lot of other countries,” Rep. Haden said.
Gregory emphasized the quality of the blend for automobiles, testifying NASCAR and Indy 500 racing cars use E15 or higher blends.
“We’re looking at this to expand the market because it is still fairly hard to find,” Gregory said. “I know I only have one pump in Marshall that offers it. … We’re trying to expand this market for a cleaner-burning, higher-octane fuel in the marketplace. On average, it’s 3 to 10 cents cheaper per gallon.”
No one testified against the bill and committee members representing rural areas warmly embraced the program. Rep. Gregory testified 20% of Missouri corn is used for ethanol. Missouri ethanol plants produce approximately 300 million gallons of the fuel annually, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture.
Gregory reminded the committee agriculture is the state’s largest industry. He used a Texas-and-oil analogy to express his disappointment with the legislature’s inability to pass agriculture bills last year.
“It was like being in Texas and absolutely nothing happening (legislatively) for the oil industry—saying you don’t matter,” Rep. Gregory said. “Gas is big down there and agriculture is big here.”