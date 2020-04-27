(The Center Square) – The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition is pushing to make voting easier for residents across the state, recently outlining a set of recommendations that include expanding absentee voting by mail and in-person because of the COVID-19 crisis.
“This is a scary time, and we’re all anxious,” Protection Coalition coordinator Denise Lieberman recently said during a Zoom forum held by Empower Missouri, where state Rep. Trish Gunby (D-St. Louis) also spoke. “We’re anxious about a lot of things, including voting, and we have reason to be because this pandemic is going to affect our ability to access democracy.”
While the lingering effects of the deadly virus have made the issue of acceptable forms of voting a red-hot topic, Lieberman stressed there are other reasons the option of absentee voting should be a viable one.
“I want to say this: We can ensure the proper functioning of our democracy in this state in 2020,” she added. “Our leaders may not have the political will to do it, but we have the tools to do it.”
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has not publicly outlined statewide direction for how counties should establish parameters for voting, largely leaving the issue in the hands of local authorities.
While some state officials have taken the position that such ballots for anyone citing social distancing, in adherence with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as a reason for preferring to vote absentee should be made readily available not everyone has proven to be of that mindset.
In nearby Jackson County, Lieberman said coronavirus concerns are not considered a valid reason for voting by absentee. And while the CDC is urging states to push mail-in and early voting, the latter is presently outlawed in Missouri.
In light of the crisis, Lieberman said the group is now calling on Gov. Mike Parson to use his state of emergency powers to make needed adjustments. During the forum, Gunby called attention to the fact that there have been nearly 80 election-related bills filed in the state in 2020, with very few of them passing committee and making it before the full House.
“My belief is that is because voting is really not a priority, certainly not making it easier to vote,” she said.