(The Center Square) – St. Louis made the American Tort Reform Foundation’s “Judicial Hellholes” list for the ninth year, but dropped from seventh to eighth in the 2022 rankings.
The organization’s report is an annual listing of states and cities regarded as being known for allowing innovative lawsuits to proceed or welcoming “litigation tourism.”
“The facts cited in the ATRF’s report are all too familiar to those of us who see the impact of Missouri’s unbalanced tort system on our state’s job creators,” Dan Mehan, Missouri Chamber president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Trial attorneys have poured millions into Missouri’s media and politicians to maintain their grip on our state courts, and it is costing Missouri jobs.”
In an explanation of the ranking, the ATRF quoted a Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse (CALA) study estimating the current legal environment annually costs each Missouri taxpayer $1,463 or $1.9 billion in personal income. CALA, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to ending rampant lawsuits throughout the nation, estimated excessive tort litigation in St. Louis is costing Missouri $5.6 billion in gross domestic product.
The study noted the economic effects of excessive tort costs include "dynamic multiplier effects." The costs were allocated to the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area, including Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, St. Charles, St. Louis and Warren counties.
The ATRF report cites thousands of lawsuits filed in St. Louis claiming glyphosate, the main ingredient in the weedkiller Roundup, causes cancer. Roundup was acquired by German company Bayer Corp. in 2018 as part of a $63 billion purchase of Monsanto, formerly headquartered in St. Louis.
The U.S. Supreme Court in June declined to hear appeals by Bayer to overturn two California cases finding in favor of the plaintiffs, who claimed the product caused their cancer.
Bayer stopped selling Roundup in the U.S. to consumers but continues to sell it to farmers. Bayer reached a deal in 2020 to settle approximately 100,000 pending Roundup lawsuits for $10 billion. The courts didn't approve a proposed $2 billion settlement for future claims.
In September, Bayer won its fifth consecutive glyphosate trial in a St. Louis court.
“Despite overwhelming evidence of glyphosate’s safety as well as expert evidence reforms set forth by the legislature, St. Louis judges have repeatedly failed to ensure that cases brought before them are guided by sound science,” Tiger Joyce, president of ATRF, said in a statement announcing St. Louis’ ranking. “While jurors may have bailed out the system this time around, St. Louis judges must embrace their role as gatekeepers and not allow junk science in their courtrooms if they wish to ever lose their ‘Judicial Hellhole’ moniker. We can’t depend on jurors to do the job of a judge – the jurors never should have heard this junk science in the first place, but thankfully they saw through it this time.”
The top seven in the ranking were Georgia, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, California, New York, Cook County, Ill., South Carolina Asbestos Litigation and Louisiana.