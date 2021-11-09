(The Center Square) – The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is speaking out against the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) mandate to vaccinate employees and encouraging other businesses to do the same.
“We are calling on the Missouri business community to unite against this reckless mandate,” Daniel Mehan, Missouri Chamber president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “This action by OSHA and the Biden administration is an unprecedented abuse of power – and we believe an overreach of their authority. While the courts have already paused the mandate, it is still critical that employers speak up and help bring this effort to a full stop.”
The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday temporarily halted the order after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed a lawsuit. OSHA’s emergency temporary standard (ETS), announced Nov. 4, requires all businesses with 100 or more employees to verify all staff have received a COVID-19 vaccination by Jan. 4, 2022, or begin weekly testing on that date. It also requires unvaccinated workers to wear masks.
Employers must have vaccination policies in place by early December. They are required to provide up to four hours of paid time off, at the employee’s regular rate of pay, to receive vaccination doses.
“Many businesses understand the benefits of having their workers vaccinated against COVID-19, and we expect many will be pleased to see this OSHA rule go into effect,” U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a statement announcing the ETS.
A review of the ETS by the National Association of Counties found OSHA may fine a covered employer up to $13,653 for each violation. Employers willfully or repeatedly violating the standard can be fined up to $136,532. Under the Build Back Better Act, the maximum fine would be $700,000.
The ETS can only remain in effect for six months. After that amount of time, it must be replaced with a permanent standard.
The Missouri Chamber estimates more than 3,700 Missouri businesses fall under the ETS. Research conducted by the Chamber showed 80% of Missouri employers oppose the mandate.
“Each workplace is unique and employers have long held the right to establish vaccine policies that work for their businesses,” Mehan wrote in the official public comment filed with OSHA. “The Missouri Chamber believes all employers should continue to have this right when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine and testing.”
Earlier this year, the Missouri Chamber launched a “COVID Stops Here” campaign to recognize businesses achieving widespread vaccination. Businesses achieving 70% or greater vaccination rates were awarded recognitions and their logos are posted on the Missouri Chamber website.
“The Missouri Chamber remains a strong proponent of getting Missourians vaccinated against COVID-19,” Mehan said in a statement. “Our COVID Stops Here campaign has helped hundreds of businesses move forward on vaccination in the workplace. In contrast with Biden Administration’s approach, we believe the federal government should instead cooperate with the employer community to encourage vaccination and support employers in this effort.”