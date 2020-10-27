(The Center Square) — Missouri has not elected a new United States House representative since 2012 with six Republican and two Democratic incumbents in the state’s eight congressional districts winning every race since.
That won’t be the case in 2020 because one incumbent, U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, was defeated in August’s Democratic primary by challenger Cori Bush, who is expected to easily defeat Republican challenger Anthony Rogers in their Congressional District 1 (CD 1) race in deep blue urban St. Louis and become the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.
Of the remaining seven races, four Republican and one Democratic incumbents are all regarded as heavy favorites, if not shoo-ins, to secure another two-year stint representing their districts in Washington, D.C.
The most prominent exception is CD 2, in affluent, suburban St. Louis, in a race that pits four-term Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner of Ballwin against state Sen. Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur.
Republicans have represented the district in Congress 31 of the 33 years with Wagner, a former Missouri Republican Party chair and U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg under the G.W. Bush administration, winning her first two re-elections in landslides.
Not so in 2018, when Wagner edged Democrat and first-time candidate Cort VanOstran by 4 percent of the vote.
Schupp presents a far more formidable challenge because she has long history in local politics, serving on the Creve Coeur City Council, Ladue School Board, six years in the Missouri House and, since 2014 — when she defeated current Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft — in the state Senate.
Polling shows little separation between the two. The Cook Political Report lists it as a toss-up. The National Democratic Committee has identified it as a winnable race and is pumping additional resources to support Schupp.
Regardless of the outcome in CD 2, it’s near certain that Republicans will led Missouri’s congressional delegation, either by a 6-2 count or 5-3 advantage. The other congressional races are:
CD 3: Six-term Republican Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer is expected easily win the district, which extends from metro St. Louis across central Missouri to Jefferson City. Democrat Megan Rezabek, who pulled off a primary upset win over Dennis Ogelsby despite not actively campaigning, continues to operate a stealth campaign, not even filing required paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.
CD 4: Five-term Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler is projected to defeat Democrat challenger, attorney and veteran Lindsey Simmons for the district, which extends from Kansas City south into central Missouri, including Columbia.
Hartzler won re-election by more than 30 percent in 2018 and is not expected to be seriously challenged, although Simmons could benefit from a tight gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. Mike Parson and state Auditor Nicole Galloway, and close presidential contest.
CD 5: Eight-term Democratic incumbent and former Kansas City Mayor Rep. Emanuel Cleaver is expected to easily defeat Republican challenger Ryan Derks, a hardline conservative and outspoken Trump supporter who has received little GOP support, in the deep blue urban Kansas City district.
CD 6: Republican Rep. Sam Graves is expected to easily win an 11th term and return to Washington as the senior member of Missouri’s congressional delegation.
Democrat challenger Gena Ross, an associate professor of math, science and business technology has raised little money and campaigned only marginally after suffering a COVID-19 bout that exacerbated by her asthma and sent her to the hospital twice this spring.
CD 7: Five-term Republican Rep. Billy Long is near certain to be reelected by voters in the southwest Missouri district with Democrat challenger Teresa Montseny recently announcing she was “stepping out of the race” because of health and family issues.
CD 8: Four-term Republican Rep. Jason Smith again faces Democratic challenger Kathy Ellis, who he beat by 49 percent in the southeast Missouri district’s 2018 race. That outcome is not expected to be much different next week.