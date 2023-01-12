(The Center Square) – A Missouri business owner admitted in U.S. District Court to fraudulently applying for $231,100 in federal pandemic-related loans.
Joe Cohen Jr., 66, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of theft of government property before U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry. Cohen, from Bel Ridge, was indicted in October and admitted to the offense on Tuesday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14 and faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. He also will be ordered to repay the money he fraudulently obtained.
The federal government created the loan program to assist business owners who were struggling economically due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cohen admitted providing his personal information to another person who submitted applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Cohen’s two businesses. The applications falsely stated the amount of revenue the businesses generated and the number of people employed by Cohen’s businesses.
Cohen acknowledged another person submitted the applications with the false information. He deposited money from two federal loans, one for $110,000 and another for $121,000, into his checking accounts. He then transferred a portion of the funds to the person who made the loan application.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Klocke, from the Eastern District of Missouri, is prosecuting the case. It was the result of an investigation by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General.