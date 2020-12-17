(The Center Square) — Two proposed 2021 Missouri bills would offer legal protections for drivers who inadvertently hit “rioters” and “mobs” — but not “protesters” — with their vehicles during civil disturbances.
House Bill 56, The Fleeing Motorist Protection Act, sponsored by Rep. Adam Schnelting, R-St. Charles, was pre-filed on Dec. 1, the day pre-filing began for the 2021 legislative session, which begins Jan. 6.
Under HB 56, "If a person attempts to flee in a motor vehicle from an unlawful or riotous assemblage, such person shall not be criminally or civilly liable for any deaths or injuries to any individual participating in the unlawful or riotous assemblage that may result if the person reasonably believes he or she or any occupant of the motor vehicle is in danger."
In a Dec. 10 Twitter post, Schnelting defended the bills as a necessary safeguard for people caught in the cross fire of civil upheaval.
“The Fleeing Motorist Protection Act ensures that motorists who are trapped in their vehicle during a riot are civilly and criminally protected under state law,” he said. “If your grandparents are caught in a mob and are being threatened, they shouldn’t be held liable for inadvertently hitting a rioter if they flee the scene in order to save those in the car from physical danger. This bill does not change our laws on vehicular assault nor excuse gross negligence."
In response to news reports that labeled the bill as protecting drivers if the hit “protesters,” Schnelting in a Dec. 11 Twitter rebuttal said the articles have a “misleading headline.”
“The Fleeing Motorist Protection Act protects motorists from rioters & mobs, not ‘protestors,’” he wrote. “Peaceful protesting is a very American idea, one that I will support until the day I die.”
Meanwhile, Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, has pre-filed SB 66, that would impose a bevy of conditions and sanctions for “unlawful assemblies,” including removing a driver's liability for hitting a person taking part in a protest in a public right-of-way.
Under SB 66, "Any person operating a motor vehicle who injures another person with the motor vehicle shall not be liable for any damages if, at the time of the injury: (1) The person operating the motor vehicle was exercising due care; and (2) The person injured was blocking traffic in a public right-of-way while participating in a protest or demonstration."
The bill, also pre-filed on Dec. 1, would withhold state funds from local governments who cut police budgets to more than 12 percent compared with other budget cuts and make public employees convicted of unlawful assembly or rioting ineligible for unemployment.
SB 66 creates “the offense of unlawful traffic interference” making it a Class E felony “if, with the intention to impede vehicular traffic, the person walks, stands, sits, kneels, lays, or places an object in a manner that blocks passage by a vehicle on any public street, highway, or interstate highway.”
Among the more controversial components of SB 66 is a clause about the “use of force during protests” that states, “A person may use deadly force against another person if such force is used against a person who is participating in an unlawful assembly and unlawfully enters or attempts to enter private property that is owned or leased by an individual.”
As of Thursday afternoon, neither bill had been assigned to House and Senate committees.