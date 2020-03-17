The Missouri Senate is weighing a bill that would allow legal needle exchanges across the state.
House Bill 1486, which has already passed the House on the strength of bipartisan support, would also make syringe exchanges commonplace.
“At the end of the day when it comes down to it, it’s not about the syringe exchange, it’s about the connection that’s made,” Better Life in Recovery Center peer engagement coordinator Josh Lien told OzarksFirst.com. “It’s about the relationship made. It’s about the compassion we show to somebody that is struggling with substance use. Somebody that’s on my side, that’s in recovery, that would love the opportunity to be able to have that syringe exchange, that way I could have that contact with a person…it’s illegal. I can’t do it.”
In addition to refuting all arguments that making more needles readily available will only increase drug use, Better Life argues making clean syringes more legally available would go a long way toward helping more people get clean.
“The stigma that comes along with the idea of drug use and the criminal behavior that’s back behind it, this idea that we’re enabling that by offering a clean syringe to somebody but that’s not the case at all,” Lien said.
Supporters of the bill know getting the measure across the finish line won’t be easy, not with so many detractors convinced that tougher policies are what’s most needed.
“Substance use disorder doesn’t make a person a bad person,” Lien added. “Think about it, you have more people getting into recovery in this community, it’s going to reduce the crime rate; it’s going to reduce Hep C, HIV. It’s going to reduce all kinds of the negative consequences that come from being in drug use.”