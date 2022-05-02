(The Center Square) – Charitable contributions to 37 select youth organizations in Missouri will be enhanced by a $6 million state tax credit.
The Department of Economic Develop today released its list of organizations eligible for 50% tax credits through the Youth Opportunities Program in 2022. Businesses and individual taxpayers who donate to the organizations and meet other requirements will receive a state tax credit. Wages paid to youth in an approved internship, apprenticeship or other employment projects also are eligible for the tax credit.
Nine of the 37 organizations received tax credits of $200,000, the highest amount allowable. The initiative funds various youth programs for personal development and crime-prevention projects.
“Missouri nonprofits and other organizations play an important role in providing life-changing services to young people who need them most,” Republican Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement announcing the recipients. “Whether assisting with shelter, nutrition, or life skills, our state’s nonprofits strengthen our communities every day. We’re proud to support their efforts through this program, which benefits countless lives across Missouri.”
YOP is administered by the Division of Business and Community Solutions. The department and its 10-person advisory committee establishes program requirements and methods to evaluate and review tax credits. The group also measures the effectiveness and outcomes of programs, with priority given to local, community-based and neighborhood programs.
The program was created by House Bill 1299, a 332-page omnibus bill passed and signed into law in 2014.
“Vibrant and healthy communities broaden opportunities for all Missourians, especially our most vulnerable,” Maggie Kost, acting director of the Department of Economic Development, said in a statement. “We’re glad to assist nonprofits and other entities that make positive differences for people statewide. The Youth Opportunities Program is a great way we’re able to support groups working hard for Missouri’s children, who truly are the future of our state and its economy.”