(The Center Square) – A report from Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway on Wednesday criticized the accounting practices of the City of St. Louis' tow lot and auctioning of automobiles.
"The towing division's accounting controls and procedures for recording and reconciling payments collected were poor," according to the report revealing the division had $3.3 million in revenue in 2019. The auditor gave the streets department, which oversees towing, a "fair" rating.
A "poor" rating is given when audit results indicate the entity needs to improve operations in several areas and one or more findings require management's immediate attention. The rating is also given when the organization states several recommendations will not be implemented, or several prior recommendations have not been implemented.
The streets department responded it implemented new operating procedures for the towing division in April 2020, including daily cash, check and credit card reconciliation.
The auditor's report stated the towing division's accounting controls and procedures need significant improvement and towing receipts "were at greater risk because a large portion were received in cash." Galloway's office expanded its review of both towing and auction receipts after finding discrepancies in an initial examination of two months of accounting records, according to a media release on the audit.
A review of 894 transactions in August 2018 found 522 transactions for towed vehicles and 372 auction transactions, according to the audit. During the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, approximately $1.5 million in towing fees and $1.8 million in auction proceeds were collected by the division, according to the audit.
Auditors found 49 towed vehicles and 96 auctioned vehicles without correctly recorded receipts. Towing division personnel were unaware of the discrepancies until Galloway's office discussed the issues with them, according to the release.
"Inadequate record keeping and poor reconciliation procedures increased the risk that loss, theft, or misuse of money could have gone undetected and that accounting records contained errors," according to the media release. "Department personnel indicated new procedures had been implemented to address the issues."
The audit stated the division is responsible for the towing, storage and, if necessary, auction of abandoned, wrecked, and illegally parked vehicles within the city. The division assesses and collects fees for the towing and storage of vehicles. In addition, the division receives proceeds from the auction of vehicles that are not claimed by their owners within 30 days.
The audit also found discrepancies in a review of scrap metal sales by the refuse division, also under the streets department. The audit also recommended the traffic and lighting division perform an annual inventory of capital assets, improve permitting procedures, and refer individuals owing for damages to lights, light poles and other damages to the city counselor's office in the required timeframe.