(The Center Square) – Clay County taxpayers will likely never recover millions spent on a building project by the government’s previous commissioners, according to a report by Missouri Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway.
A citizen petition in 2018 called for Galloway’s office to audit Clay County, located in the Kansas City metropolitan area with a population of approximately 250,000. The county commissioners used legal and other obstacles to block the audit.
On Wednesday, more than three years after the audit process began, Galloway’s office announced a rating of “poor,” the lowest possible. The 162-page report documented numerous concerns with county operations under the previous commissioners.
The current commissioners provided an eight-page letter with the following response after each finding: “The county commission appreciates and understands the recommendation. The current county commission shares the state auditor’s concerns regarding…”
Conflict began in December 2018 when the auditor requested minutes of closed meetings and the commissioners refused.
When the auditor filed a subpoena on Jan. 31, 2019, to obtain the records, the commissioners filed a lawsuit to prevent the auditor from conducting a comprehensive review.
Two years of legal challenges followed until two of the three commissioners, Luann Ridgeway and Gene Owen, retired and several key members of the county administration resigned, including three assistant county administrators.
The report stated the county took many “significant actions in votes of 2 to 1 with former commissioners Ridgeway and Owen voting in favor” and Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte voting against.
"Today, the citizens of Clay County are finally getting the answers they have sought for years," Galloway said in a statement. "Two former county commissioners actively worked to prevent taxpayers from seeing how their money was being spent, not only by trying to impede this audit but by regularly conducting public business outside public view. I appreciate the cooperation of the current commission in bringing this audit to completion and their willingness to implement our recommendations."
Galloway’s report said the former commissioners spent $2.8 million for an annex building project developed with minimal public involvement. Despite growing public opposition to the annex, the commission approved the purchase of land along with engineering, architectural and project management services.
A press release announcing the audit stated the new commission stopped the project, but “millions already spent is unlikely to be recovered, and taxpayers will derive little or no benefit from the costs the former commission incurred for the annex project.”
The report revealed three assistant county administrators were given substantial raises after the 2018 resignation of county administrator Dean Brookshier, whose position was eliminated. The commissioners approved a separation agreement with Brookshier for $196,613—the equivalent of 15 months’ salary.
Brookshier's responsibilities were delegated to the three assistant county administrators. The assistant administrators were given raises between $17,230 and $32,387. After the increases, salaries of the three ranged from $103,363 to $140,267.
In December 2020, the three assistant county administrators and three other employees received large severance or settlement payments upon their resignations. The 2020 separation agreements indicated the employees had claims against the county for harassment, discrimination, retaliation, hostile work environment, civil rights violations, abuse of process, and/or ethical misconduct.
The former commissioners agreed in closed meetings to provide employees $315,363 in settlement funds in addition to $319,937 in severance pay.
The audit found five county employees had rent-free county housing agreements in exchange for on-call services, a fringe benefit unauthorized by any county policy and not reported to the IRS.
The report also found the county commissioner didn’t comply with Missouri’s Sunshine law regarding closed meetings and preservation of closed meeting minutes.