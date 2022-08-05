(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway.
The report states Missouri received $7.92 billion in federal COVID recovery funding between April 2020 and March 2022. The Missouri Constitution requires the auditor to post-audit the accounts of all state agencies, and Galloway began issuing reports on spending of federal COVID funds in June 2020. Galloway published reports for February and March on Thursday.
The largest disbursement was to MO HealthNet, the state’s Medicaid program, and other services receiving federal matching funds. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act increased the percentage of federal funding of MO HealthNet.
ARPA funds provided Missouri a temporary increase in the federal funds matching rate in exchange for expansion of the state’s Medicaid program. Through March, the federal government’s increased cost share in additional funding for Medicaid in Missouri was $1.6 billion.
The City of St. Louis received $521 million in federal funds passed through the state. Missouri's 114 counties also received disbursements.
The report gave details on funding provided to local governments, elementary and secondary schools, higher education institutions, child care providers, long-term care facilities and waiver providers for those with developmental disabilities. Federal funding also was distributed for mental health services, purchase of personal protective equipment, virus testing, contact tracing, vaccine preparedness and access, workforce development, economic development programs for small businesses, pandemic-related personnel costs, emergency rental assistance and other disaster relief programs.
Last month, Galloway’s audit of fiscal year 2021 found several Missouri government departments lacked proper oversight of disbursement of federal funding, including pandemic-related funds. The audit consisted of 20 federal programs within 10 state agencies and approximately $13.8 billion in expenditures.