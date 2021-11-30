(The Center Square) – Accounting practices by the County Collector Rhonda Cates and County Clerk Kent Sisco resulted in Wayne County's rating of “fair” in an audit by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway.
The 17-page audit also reported poorly segregated accounting duties and a failure to provide documented supervisory review of various records by Sheriff Dean Finch and Prosecuting Attorney Michael Anderson. The audit also found inadequate electronic data security and electronic communication policies. Wayne County, located in southeast Missouri, has a population of 13,521.
“Because counties are managed by several separately elected individuals, an audit finding made with respect to one office does not necessarily apply to the operations in another office,” the audit stated. “The overall rating assigned to the county is intended to reflect the performance of the county as a whole. It does not indicate the performance of any one elected official or county office.”
The “fair” rating indicates Wayne County needs to improve operations in several areas, including one or more findings requiring management’s immediate attention.
"Government officials are responsible for safeguarding taxpayer dollars,” Auditor Galloway said in a statement. “In Wayne County, our audit found several instances where safeguards were not in place, putting those resources at risk. I urge Wayne County officials to implement the recommendations of the audit to better protect those resources."
Collector Cates didn’t prepare and file an annual county settlement for fiscal years ending Feb. 29, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021, a violation of state law.
“The County Collector could not adequately explain why she had not prepared the settlements,” the audit reported. “Because the County Collector does not file annual settlements, the County Commission cannot verify the County Collector's accounts.”
Cate’s response, recorded in the audit report, was she didn’t know how to file the settlement.
“There are no instructions for the annual settlement form and the prior County Collector removed all previous records, which would have provided an example to follow,” Cates wrote. “I have consulted with another County Collector's office to obtain training in the preparation of this form and plan to file the year ended February 29, 2020, and the year ended February 28, 2021, annual settlements soon, and file annual settlements timely in the future.”
State auditors reviewed bank statements and found numerous problems, including late reconciliations and adjustments of ending balances. It discovered late and inconsistent transfers from credit or debit card and installment accounts to the general operating account.
The audit found Cates failed to document refund of overpayments. Refunds were made by money order without documentation to support the refunds. It also discovered collections weren’t always disbursed by the 15th day of the following month, required by state law. The audit also found the distributed amounts didn’t match collection reports.
County Clerk Sisco didn’t maintain an account book or other records summarizing property tax charges, transactions and changes, which increases the risk of loss, theft or misuse of property taxes. The audit also found the county failed to prepare or verify the accuracy of current and delinquent tax books.
The audit found the Sheriff’s office didn’t execute proper accounting while collecting $331,000 in 2020 from its in-house commissary for jail inmates, payments for bond handling, concealed carry weapons permits and other items. Similar accounting problems were discovered in the Prosecuting Attorney’s office as it collected approximately $80,000 in bad checks and court-ordered restitution and fees in 2020.
All departments responded they were implementing the auditor’s recommendations, including requiring employees to have distinct individual passwords to access their computer and to change their passwords periodically. It also is requiring all county offices to maintain and account for all electronic data pertaining to duties within the county to comply with potential Sunshine Law requests.