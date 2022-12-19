(The Center Square) – Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway gave Texas County a “fair” rating on Monday, an improvement from the lowest rating of “poor” given in 2017.
"Audits help local governments serve their constituents more efficiently and effectively," Galloway said in a statement. "I'm encouraged that officials in Texas County indicated in their responses to the audit that they have or will move forward on many of our recommendations."
Galloway’s report stated the collector-treasurer and the property tax system need improvement as approximately $13.2 million in collections were made during the year ending Feb. 28, 2022. The county in southeast Missouri has a population of approximately 25,000.
The collector-treasurer used incorrect percentages to calculate some commissions. It resulted in the county collecting $72,781 more than allowed by law in December 2021.
The collector-treasurer incorrectly withheld a 3% commission on current real estate and personal property taxes instead of the 2% allowed by law. For December 2021, $77,478 more was collected than allowed. The collector-treasurer stated the mistake occurred because the county clerk incorrectly entered the percentage into the property tax system and no one else in the county reviewed the rates entered into the system.
The collector-treasurer incorrectly withheld a 2% commission on all railroad and utility taxes collected instead of the required 3%. It resulted in a loss of $4,697 tax revenue.
The report also found the county hasn’t properly restricted access by the collector-treasurer and her staff to the tax system or payroll system.
The report stated similar problems and conditions were noted in the 2017 audit.
Galloway’s office found controls and procedures in the Office of the Public Administrator, the court-appointed personal representative for wards or decedent estates of the circuit court’s probate division. The public administrator failed to file annual settlements, according to the report. State law requires the filing of an annual settlement with the court for each ward or estate. The audit said a similar finding was noted in four previous reports.
The audit found six control and procedure problems with the Sheriff’s Office. Three of the six areas were noted in the 2017 audit.
The report found the sheriff failed to enter into written agreements with other counties or cities to provide for the boarding of prisoners and details on the housing rate to be paid. Due to staffing shortages, the Sheriff’s Office frequently failed to make timely deposits of receipts for various permits and fees.
The audit found the sheriff doesn’t have adequate procedures to ensure an inmate’s account balance is refunded upon release. The report found the sheriff’s inmate commissary account wasn’t properly balanced, resulting in a $287 unidentified balance.
The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t regularly remit net proceeds from the inmate commissary account to the collector-treasurer for deposit into the Inmate Prisoner Detainee Security Fund as required by state law, according to the report. The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t charge or collect sales tax on e-cigarettes sold to inmates not handled by the commissary vendor, the audit stated. The sheriff’s assistant told auditors they were unaware they needed to collect sales taxes on e-cigarettes.