(The Center Square) – Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway’s audit of the Clinton County Commission and County Clerk revealed late filing and payment of payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, resulting in a rating of “poor.”
The audit resulted from reports made in September and October 2020 to the Auditor’s whistleblower hotline regarding the handling of county payroll and related employee benefits and late payments of county bills. An initial review resulted in further investigation, and the Auditor accepted a request from the Clinton County Commission to conduct an audit.
The late tax filings resulted in the county taxpayers facing penalties and interest of $73,912. The county still owes the IRS at least $142,863 in past-due amounts, penalties and interest for tax years 2019, 2020 and 2021.
“My audit found numerous deficiencies in several areas of county finances, especially in operation of the County Clerk’s office,” Galloway said in a statement announcing the audit results. “Significant steps are needed to address the problems found in the audit, and we’ve given recommendations to county officials for each of our findings. I urge those officials to move forward with the recommendations to be better stewards of taxpayer resources and to restore public confidence.”
Clinton County has a population of 20,503 and is in the northern portion of the Kansas City metropolitan area.
In addition to the tax filing failures, the audit found some employees were either underpaid or overpaid after the county’s payroll cycle was changed from bi-weekly to semimonthly, and the Clerk didn’t account for the change. The audit found the County Clerk didn’t check employee retirement contributions withheld from paychecks to ensure they were accurate and promptly sent to the respective retirement plans.
The “poor” rating indicates significant operations improvements are needed. Galloway’s office said a follow-up review is planned to monitor the county’s implementation of the audit recommendations.
In 2019, Galloway’s office found a former bookkeeper misappropriated $286,000 from the Plattsburg Special Road District in Clinton County. Ava Langer, the road district's secretary and treasurer, pled guilty in federal court. She was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to repay $100,000.