(The Center Square) – It’s now up to the Legislature to take Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway’s suggestions in reviewing a discount given to retailers for collecting state and local sales and use taxes.
In an audit of the Department of Revenue (DOR), Galloway found no deficiencies in internal controls or noncompliance with legal provisions. However, the report stated a “need for improvement in management practices and procedures.”
Missouri’s timely sales and use tax discount, allowing businesses remitting sales and use taxes to keep 2% of the taxes payable to the DOR, is the highest in the nation, according to the audit. Unlike other states, Missouri doesn’t cap the discount.
“If such a discount is deemed necessary, consider the implementation of a monthly cap on the amount of discount retained, and also consider changes to current state laws to require the DOR annually report the reduction of state revenue related to the timely discount to the General Assembly, applicable political subdivisions, and to the general public,” the June 30 report stated in its recommendation.
The state’s sales and use taxes were approximately 19% of the state’s general revenue in fiscal year 2021.
“If the General Assembly passes legislation that requires action, the Department of Revenue will incorporate those provisions into our processes and comply with any state laws regarding this recommendation,” the DOR said in its response to the audit.
The state sales and use tax rate remained at 4.225% between fiscal years 2012 to 2021. Local sales and use taxes are continuously changing as new tax rates are imposed, and some expire.
The report found the number of taxing districts in Missouri increased 83% during the last decade, from approximately 400 in 2012 to 730 in 2021. Adjusted local sales and use taxes increased 32%, from $3.08 billion to $4.06 billion.
The audit highlighted Arkansas’ $1,000 per month cap on timely discounts for businesses. The $1,000 cap would only affect businesses with monthly taxable sales of approximately $606,000 or more, based on Missouri’s average overall sales tax of 8.25%.
If Missouri had a similar cap, the report said approximately $82.6 million in additional state and local sales tax revenue would have been collected. The audit also found that 2,241 Missouri sales tax filers received timely discounts higher than $1,000 in at least one month during 2021. Limiting those filers to a $1,000 monthly cap would have resulted in approximately $42.3 million in additional sales tax revenue and $40.3 million in local sales tax revenue.
The audit stated Missouri’s top five largest businesses collecting sales taxes received $24 million in discounts in 2021. The 50 largest sales tax collecting businesses retained approximately 61% of timely discounts exceeding $1,000.
“Missouri’s timely sales and use tax discount is the most generous such discount in the nation, and significantly benefits the state’s largest retailers,” the audit stated.