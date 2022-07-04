(The Center Square) – The Missouri Supreme Court will make public court records accessible from personal electronic devices beginning next year.
Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson said public documents would be more readily available after a constitutionally required waiting period.
“With the assistance of Missouri’s Court Automation Committee, a statutory entity comprised of members from all three branches of government, the judiciary has been working toward this goal for a number of years,” Wilson said in a statement on Tuesday. “Today’s orders will ensure court documents that are currently open to the public will be truly accessible to the public. These improvements will fundamentally change the way individuals access public court documents, while balancing the need to protect confidential information and ensure the overall security and reliability of our underlying case management system.”
The one-year waiting period provides time for the Missouri Supreme Court to work with The Missouri Bar to educate attorneys, court staff and anyone else filing documents in any Missouri state court. An emphasis will be placed on keeping unnecessary confidential information out of otherwise public documents. Confidential information, required to be included in some court documents, must be redacted to protect it from public disclosure.
Anyone filing documents in a Missouri court is currently required by law to redact unnecessary confidential information. However, the change in public access to court documents starting next year will require additional reviews and renewed diligence in properly performing redactions.
The newly expanded access will be available through case.net. The website provides remote access to some public information about cases. Electronic filing of cases began in 2011 and those with filing permissions could access case documents remotely. However, the public could only access public case documents by using designated case.net computer terminals in courthouses throughout the state.
The expanded access will be available only for documents filed on or after July 1, 2023. Public documents filed before the date will continue to be available via public access terminals in every state courthouse.