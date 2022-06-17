(The Center Square) – Missouri received its first payment from Mallinckrodt ARD, LLC, on Thursday in a $234 million nationwide settlement over alleged fraudulent Medicaid drug pricing.
Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Missouri joined 49 other states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the federal government in settling allegations of fraud for filing false Medicaid rebate claims for Acthar Gel, an FDA-approved drug prescribed for multiple conditions.
The total settlement, plus interest, is to be paid over seven years. Missouri’s portion will be divided between the federal government ($2.6 million) and $1.5 million going to the state.
Funding for Missouri’s Medicaid program comes from state and federal sources. When Medicaid funds are recovered, they’re distributed to the supporting government entities.
“The Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit works to root out fraud in the Medicaid system and hold the perpetrators accountable,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a candidate for the seat of retiring Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, said in a statement announcing the payment. “In this case, Mallinckrodt was underpaying Medicaid drug rebates and gaming the Medicaid system.”
A media release from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong stated the settlement resulted from a whistleblower lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. Tong’s release said a team from the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units participated in litigation and assisted in settlement negotiations on behalf of the states.
“Mallinckrodt raised its Acthar price and lied about the gel’s status as a ‘new drug’ to avoid paying millions of dollars in rebates to state Medicaid programs,” Tong said. “Acting in coordination with our multi-state partners and the federal government, we are now holding Mallinckrodt accountable for those false claims.”
The alleged overcharging occurred during seven years, resulting in the submission of false claims to Missouri and other Medicaid programs. The government alleged Mallinckrodt stated Acthar was a new drug in 2013 and cost $28,000 per vial. However, it was originally introduced to the market in 1952. The government alleged Mallinckrodt was significantly lowering its rebate payments to Medicaid by not reporting decades of price increases.