(The Center Square) – The Missouri legislature appropriated $20 million to solve a $1.35 billion economic problem – childcare.
Nestled into a 39-page House Bill 3002 is $10 million for funding childcare for essential workers and another $10 million for childcare for small businesses. The funds are part of a $450 million expenditure from the “Child Care Discretionary Federal Emergency Relief 2021 Fund” and part of the total appropriation of $10.4 billion to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The bill and 18 others comprising the state’s $49 billion budget for fiscal year 2023, beginning July 1, are awaiting approval by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
Kara Corches, vice president of governmental affairs at the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said feedback from small businesses and local chambers identified childcare as the top challenge to be addressed during the 2022 legislative session. The comments supported a study published last November by the Missouri Chamber and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation estimating childcare issues cost the Missouri economy $1.35 billion annually, including $280 million in tax revenue. The report stated insufficient childcare was a problem before the pandemic started in 2020.
“We know during the pandemic a lot of childcare providers shut their doors for a variety of reasons,” Corches said. “I think we’re in what you could say is a childcare desert. We don’t have enough providers.”
Chamber research found that 28% of respondents reported they or someone in their household left a job, not taken a job or greatly changed jobs because of childcare problems during the previous 12 months.
“It’s not just people who have not reentered the workforce,” Corches said. “You have a lot of parents not taking jobs, promotions or new jobs because of childcare problems.”
DESE will implement the program through its Office of Childhood. Small businesses can submit proposals for up to $250,000 by Jan. 31, 2023.
“There will probably be some small businesses that form a co-op of sorts to partner with existing childcare providers in their community to help expand and, hopefully, secure more childcare slots for employees,” Corches said.
Once approved by DESE, funds can be used for staffing, leases, facility improvements or expansion, equipment and other expenses. Corches said a task force convened by Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe would focus on providing better access to childcare, including assisting prospective providers with navigating regulations and procedures.
“I don’t see this issue going away in one year,” Corches said. “At the Missouri Chamber, childcare is something we are going to be focused on for the long term. It has a direct correlation with the availability of workers for our member businesses.”