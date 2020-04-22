(The Center Square) – Legal experts have raised questions about Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's decision to sue China for damages over the COVID-19 outbreak.
One law professor said the lawsuit could be a drain on taxpayers.
"Taxpayers fund the attorney general's office, and any time spent by staff lawyers on this lawsuit is time not spent on other important matters," Chimène Keitner, an international law professor at the University of California's Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco told the BBC.
Schmitt, a Republican, filed the lawsuit Tuesday. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
“COVID-19 has done irreparable damage to countries across the globe, causing sickness, death, economic disruption, and human suffering. In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real – thousands have been infected and many have died, families have been separated from dying loved ones, small businesses are shuttering their doors, and those living paycheck to paycheck are struggling to put food on their table," Schmitt said in a statement. “The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease.”
However, some legal experts said the lawsuit has little chance of advancing.
Ana Santos Rutschman, an assistant law professor at St. Louis University’s Center for Health Law Studies and Center for International and Comparative Law, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “I don’t think this one moves forward.”
Schmitt filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. It alleges authorities in China used arrests and deception to prevent the release of information about the virus.
“During the critical weeks of the initial outbreak, Chinese authorities deceived the public, suppressed crucial information, arrested whistleblowers, denied human-to-human transmission in the face of mounting evidence, destroyed critical medical research, permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus, and even hoarded personal protective equipment – thus causing a global pandemic that was unnecessary and preventable,” the lawsuit claims.
A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said it was a "frivolous lawsuit [that] has no factual or legal basis."
"Really absurd," the spokesperson told the BBC. "Based on the principle of sovereign equality, U.S. courts have no jurisdiction over the Chinese government."