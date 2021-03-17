(The Center Square) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he is not seeking re-election in 2024 and is apparently clearing his slate to campaign amid a crowded Republican field for the nod to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
Schmitt will certainly have plenty on his plate between now and then and, with Campaign 2024 on the horizon, much opportunity to stay in the eyes of Republican voters as, at last count, a participant in at least one potential lawsuit against the Biden administration and as the lead plaintiff in another.
Schmitt is one of 21 Republican state attorneys general questioning a provision in the $1.9 trillion ‘American Rescue’ pandemic relief plan adopted by Congress and signed into law last week by President Joe Biden that bars states and local governments from using assistance funds to offset tax cuts.
In a seven-page letter directed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the 21 attorneys general said the prohibition is “unclear” and that they found it “potentially breathtaking” that, unless the provision is revised or repealed, the federal assistance cannot be used to issue tax cuts and/or tax credits to state businesses and residents recovering from the year-long pandemic.
“We ask that you confirm that the American Rescue Plan Act does not prohibit States from generally providing tax relief,” wrote the attorneys general, citing dozens of instances where state lawmakers are considering new tax credits or cuts that could be jeopardized by the provision.
In addition to Missouri’s Schmitt, attorneys general from Arizona, Georgia, West Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming signed onto the letter.
Earlier this month, Schmitt filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of 11 other state attorneys general challenging President Biden’s authority in issuing a series of executive orders after he assumed office in January.
In two executive orders and a memorandum, Biden outlined actions his administration will take to cut greenhouse gas emissions, conserve natural resources, invest in renewable energy, advance “environmental justice,” and protect climate research.
Among other things, Biden’s directive prioritizes “increasing carbon sequestration” in the agriculture sector and directs the Secretary of Agriculture to solicit input from farmers and other stakeholders “on how to use federal programs to encourage adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices that produce verifiable carbon reductions and sequestrations and create new sources of income and jobs for rural Americans.”
Schmitt, who filed the lawsuit on March 9, said the Biden administration does not have the authority to regulate “social costs of greenhouse gases” via executive order and said the orders would negatively impact manufacturing and agriculture, Missouri’s two largest industries.
“Not only is this bad policy because it’s going to affect jobs and our economy, but it’s also unconstitutional, it’s illegal,” Schmitt told reporters Monday. “There’s no act of Congress that authorizes the president to go do this. We have the President of the United States, with the stroke of a pen, now essentially saying we’re going to inflict billions and trillions of dollars’ worth of damage to the economy and nobody said he could go do that.”
Schmitt said order will impact household costs and hurt farmers.
“The cost of food, the cost of eggs, the cost of milk, the cost of a steak, all of that is up for grabs here,” Schmitt said. “Whether it’s transportation, making highways more expensive, whether it’s the EPA affecting agriculture, so it’s really broad. It’s perhaps the broadest expansion of federal regulations we’ve ever seen — you can literally regulate farmers right out of business.”
Other states joining the lawsuit include Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Arkansas.