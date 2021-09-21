(The Center Square) – A 2018 Missouri law, viewed by some as saving taxpayer dollars by instituting new collective bargaining rules and others as unconstitutional, is being appealed in the courts.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson is appealing a circuit judge’s ruling on HB 1413, signed into law the last day former Gov. Eric Greitens was in office. Two weeks after it passed in the House, 33 members signed an objection to the constitutionality of the bill. In May, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled the law was unconstitutional and doesn’t restrict collective bargaining between the administration and state employee unions.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt notified the court last week it would appeal Beetem’s decision, which ordered the state to resume contract talks with unions and resume worker grievance procedures dating back to 2018. Parson hasn’t negotiated with unions since becoming governor after Greitens’ resignation.
HB 1413 states bargaining for renewal agreements must take place every three years. The law also:
- gives management the right to hire, discipline, and discharge employees;
- reserves the right to make and amend reasonable work rules;
- prohibits all strikes and picketing;
- extends the duty of fair representation to all employees of the bargaining unit;
- prohibits labor organization employees from accepting paid time by a public body for conducting labor organization business with certain exceptions, and
- provides for the modification of the agreement in the event of a budget shortfall.
A report published by the Show-Me Institute in 2019 and written by three attorneys from the law firm McMahon Berger states the law creates more efficient ways for the state and its unions to reach agreements.
“Overall, HB 1413 brings about many changes and clarification to the collective bargaining process and the final agreement negotiated by public agencies and labor organizations that represent its employees,” the report said. “Many believe that because collective bargaining is more open to the public, unions may be more civil at the bargaining table and submit more reasonable contract proposals, thereby facilitating quicker resolution of bargaining issues and saving taxpayer dollars.”
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, and the ranking member on the House budget committee, said the bill and other similar actions will cost taxpayers.
“All it's going to do is make it harder and harder for us to have good state workers who are actually providing good services to Missourians,” Merideth said. “Ultimately it’s going to cost us more down the road if we don't have people that will do the job because we underpay them. And then we start chipping away at their rights and their benefits.”