(The Center Square) – After four days of accepting applications for $500 direct cash payments, the large number of respondents led the city of St. Louis and the United Way of Greater St. Louis to “pause” the process.
The program distributes $5 million in direct cash payments to 9,300 city residents who meet eligibility requirements. The funds come from a portion of St. Louis’ $135 million from the American Rescue Plan, the federal COVID-19 assistance program for states and municipalities. Residents applied for the funds through an online portal and at in-person events.
Regina Greer, chief impact officer of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, said their plan calls for distributing money within three to five days after a resident’s application is approved.
“We ask for your patience as we complete this process and distribute the payments into the hands of community members,” Greer told reporters during an online media briefing on Wednesday. “We will continue to provide updates as we work through this next phase.”
Mayor Tishaura Jones said the process and the United Way’s partnership will provide transparency and effective distribution.
“Our teams will take stock of our applications, analyze the data and process applications while making sure the distribution is equitable and in line with the guidelines established by the Board of Alderman,” Jones said.
The program is designed to help city residents who lost income due to COVID-19. To qualify for a direct payment, you must be a city resident, earn at or under 80% of the Area Median Income, and suffered a loss of income. (For a household of four, 80% of the Area Median Income is $67,900, according to the city’s website.) Applicants also must verify their residency and show proof of their income level.
“This tremendous response is a testament to the need in our communities,” Greer said. “The assistance to local families through this program will help with basic needs like food, shelter, utility assistance and transportation.”
Jones said this program, the expanded child tax credit and others are putting money into the pockets of people in need.
“Trusting families to spend money where they need it most helps them put food on the table while putting money back into our communities,” Jones said. “Poverty is the father of crime. And by fighting poverty we're making our neighborhoods stronger and safer.”
Residents who are approved can choose to receive a check through the mail, receive a text message with a code to get the funds digitally through a smartphone app or by activating a card.