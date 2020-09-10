(The Center Square) – Chiefs fans from Kansas who attend the team's opener on Thursday in Missouri won't have self-quarantine.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment amended its travel quarantine on Thursday to remove mandatory quarantine after out-of-state travel to mass gatherings of 500 or more people. The health department said people who attend such out-of-state events don't have to quarantine as long as they wear masks and practice social distancing. Those who don't follow those rules still have to quarantine.
"We do not recommend attendance at any type of mass gathering event but recognize that some larger events may take appropriate precautions," KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said in a statement. "If choosing to attend, people must practice social distancing and wear masks."
The department defines a mass gathering as "any event or convening that brings together 500 or more persons in a single room or space at the same time such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space."
About 16,000 fans are expected at Arrowhead Stadium.