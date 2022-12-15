(The Center Square) – Missouri’s two largest cities went in different directions when they hired police chiefs.
The Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday selected acting Deputy Chief Stacey Graves to be the new chief of the Kansas City Police Department. Graves is a 25-year veteran of the department and the first female permanent chief. She began her career as a civilian records clerk in 1997.
On Wednesday, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced the hiring of Robert Tracy, the former chief of the Wilmington, Delaware, police department, to lead the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. It’s the first time a chief was selected from outside the department.
“Bringing in fresh perspectives makes our city a stronger, safer place; Chief Tracy may not be from our city, but I urge St. Louisans to welcome him with an open mind, making our city safer requires all of us working together,” Jones said in a statement announcing the hiring.
Tracy will begin on Jan. 9, 2023, and receive a salary of approximately $175,000.
“To the people who live and work in St. Louis, I want to tell each of you that I will work tirelessly to bring safety to your neighborhoods,” Tracy said in a statement. “I will work to give you a police department that is responsive to your needs, a police force that is accountable and accessible. But I need your help, too. Safer communities don’t just happen. It’s a mutual obligation we all have, and it can only happen when we work together.”
During 2017 and 2018, Tracy’s first year as chief in Wilmington, shootings decreased 56% and homicides dropped 41%. Tracy has a master’s in public administration from Marist College and a bachelor’s degree from State University of New York.
Before becoming acting deputy chief, Graves led Kansas City’s patrol bureau, overseeing all six of the department’s stations, traffic and special operations divisions. She led the department’s human resources division during the pandemic.
“We saw Chief Graves as someone who had a track record of working with community organizations from every part of Kansas City, working with her fellow officers, working with all types of folks – prosecutors and beyond – to try to come to a key solution for us, which is a safer Kansas City,” Mayor Quinton Lucas, one of five members of the state-controlled police board, told reporters after Graves was sworn in. “I think the board is very proud of appointing the first permanent female chief in the 148-year history of this police department.”
Graves replaces Rick Smith, who retired earlier this year after 35 years with the department.
“I'm confident in my ability and continuing to advance the Kansas City Police Department as a progressive law enforcement agency and trusted community partner,” Graves said. “As chief, I will demonstrate and promote the highest standards of personal and professional conduct. I will lead by example with the servant mindset and collaborative leadership style.”
Graves earned a master’s in business administration from Benedictine College and a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.