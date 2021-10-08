(The Center Square) – After weeks of accusations of favoritism and a concealed selection process, the Kansas City council voted 9-2 on Thursday to approve a 15-year concessionaire contract for its new $1.5 billion airport.
The Kansas City Aviation Department unanimously recommended Vantage Airport Group to be the concessionaire in mid-September. The selection was criticized by council members and the four losing bidders, but passed out of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee for a final vote by the city council.
Councilman Dan Fowler received most of the criticism as he was the only council member on the selection committee. A local consultant who worked on Fowler’s campaign also assisted with Vantage’s bid. The Kansas City Star reported Fowler informed the Municipal Officials and Officers Ethics Commission, which found no direct conflict of interest and no direct evidence of favoritism. However, the commission said it would have been appropriate for Fowler to recuse himself.
Fowler told the council he would abstain from the council’s vote on the issue on Thursday and stated accusations of impropriety were multiplied by the media.
“Some media seemed to want to use this as clickbait to get the readership up,” Fowler said. “I can't help that. It started a sideshow. I can't help that either. I will tell you the committee based this decision on several factors.”
Fowler said Vantage’s proposal provides the best opportunity for local businesses to be a part of the new airport. He also said Vantage’s construction and operations proposals were best for women-owned and minority-owned businesses.
A news release from the Kansas City Aviation Department said Vantage will make a private investment of $65 million in the new airport and require no public tax dollars. Concession sales are estimated to be $1.5 billion over the 15-year contract, including an estimated $250 million in revenue for the Kansas City Aviation Department and an additional $50 million in sales tax to the city of Kansas City.
Councilwoman Katheryn Shields said she regretted Fowler had to defend his integrity.
“Because he hired someone to do work for his committee, paid that person and now Mr. Fowler has a conflict, that’s a total misunderstanding of what the term ‘conflict of interest’ means,” Shields said. “I regret he was put in this position or even felt he had to say anything.”
However, Shields then made a motion to extend the process and for all bidders to have approximately 30 minutes to present their proposal to the council “as a whole” next week.
“There's been ample time to get feedback and information,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kevin McManus. “I've read many things in the paper as well, so there's plenty of information out there. I'm just wondering what benefit there would be to having another meeting of the committee as a whole.”
Shields’ motion failed to pass.
Councilman Brandon Ellington agreed more time reviewing the bids wasn’t appropriate, but more transparency in future selection processes is necessary. He also voiced displeasure with those criticizing the process after the selection.
“I've consistently been articulating issues with our process,” Ellington said. “I have an issue with changing something in mid-vote because somebody may or may not like who got it. That's not about the process – that’s about selective politics. I don't have a dog in the fight, but if people had issue with the process, I wonder why now.”
Vantage is based in Canada and specializes in developing, planning and managing airports. In addition to managing the concessions, Vantage will build out the shopping and dining area in the new terminal, the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history.